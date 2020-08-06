Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 04:06 PM

Miami's Greg Rousseau opting out of 2020 college football season

Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Gregory Rousseau
Brynn Anderson/AP
Only Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, recorded more sacks than Miami edge rusher Greg Rousseau (15.5) last season.

Miami edge rusher Greg Rousseau has informed Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season, becoming the latest high-profile prospect to skip fall competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just actually, while we were speaking, Greg Rousseau let me know he is not going to play football this fall. He is opting out, very similar to what you've seen in college football," Diaz told reporters during a Zoom call on Thursday, per MiamiHurricanes.com's Christy Chirinos. "... We want to thank him for everything he's done for the Miami Hurricanes and we're going to support him every way that we can, with him looking to achieve his dreams of becoming a great player in the National Football League."

Rousseau (6-foot-7, 265 pounds, per school measurements) enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, earning first-team All-ACC honors after compiling a league-high 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He also was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year. Rousseau would have been a third-year sophomore this fall. He possesses remarkable length and quickness off the edge, although he played multiple positions across the Hurricanes' defensive front last season.

NFL.com draft analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah recently watched three of Rousseau's 2019 game tapes and compared him to Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter. Jeremiah also considers Rousseau the best 2021 draft prospect he's studied so far.

Uncertainty surrounding player safety amid the pandemic has compelled a growing number of players to opt out of the season. Rousseau is the fourth high-profile draft prospect to do so, joining Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman and Penn State LB Micah Parsons.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

Related Content

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and defensive end Shaka Toney (18) celebrate a sack of Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Penn State defeated Purdue 35-7. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
news

PSU's Micah Parsons opts out of season, intends to enter '21 draft

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, one of college football's top talents, announced on Thursday that he intends to opt out of the 2020 season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley addresses the media during a news conference before NCAA college football practice, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
UConn, which was set to embark on its first season as an FBS independent, has struggled in Randy Edsall's second stint as head coach, posting a 6-30 record over the past three years.
news

UConn becomes first FBS team to cancel '20 season due to COVID-19

UConn canceled its football season on Wednesday, becoming the first FBS college program to suspend play for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top WR prospect Rashod Bateman opts out of 2020 college season
news

Top WR prospect Rashod Bateman opts out of 2020 college season

Minnesota Golden Gophers star Rashod Bateman is opting out of the 2020 college football season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaunted receiver prospect plans to file for early eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates: Lawrence over Fields
news

Top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates: Lawrence over Fields

As college football conferences continue to unveil their plans for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chase Goodbread reveals his top 10 candidates to win this year's Heisman Trophy.
The Southeastern Conference led all college football leagues in NFL draft picks for the 14th consecutive year in 2020 with 63 selections, including 20 of the first 50 picks.
news

SEC to play 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning Sept. 26

The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday that it will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule in 2020, with the season beginning on Sept. 26.
Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley led the ACC with 16 passes defensed in 2019 despite missing the last two games of the season due to injury.
news

Va. Tech's Caleb Farley intends to opt out of season, prep for draft

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley announced on Wednesday that he intends to opt out of the 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and begin prepping for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Some games have already been canceled, but many questions remain about how a 2020 college football season would look -- and which players would choose to play -- amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

2021 draft prospects face opt-out decision for college season

As the scheduled start of the college football season draws near, Chase Goodbread explores the decision awaiting prospects for next year's draft: Play in 2020 or opt out?
Pac-12 football cancels non-conference games for 2020
news

Pac-12 football cancels non-conference games for 2020

The Pac-12 announced Friday its schools will participate in a conference-only schedule for several sports this fall, including football. The move comes on the heels of the Big Ten being first in the Power Five to adopt a conference-only slate.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Big Ten to play conference-only schedule in 2020

One of college athletics' major conferences is dramatically altering its 2020 fall schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten announced Thursday that all fall sports, including football, will not play non-conference games this season.
College prospects getting creative in home workouts during COVID-19
news

College prospects getting creative in home workouts during COVID-19

Squatting tree logs. Tossing sacks of cement. Lifting bags of cat litter. College players are staying in shape any way they can during the COVID-19 crisis.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL