Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 10:40 AM

Top WR prospect Rashod Bateman opts out of 2020 college season

Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

bateman-top-story-200804
Michael Conroy/AP
As a sophomore in 2019, Minnesota's Rashod Bateman was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (annually given to college football's top wide receiver) and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Minnesota Golden Gophers WR Rashod Bateman, considered among the best of a strong group of college wide receiver prospects, has opted out of the 2020 college football season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and announced his intention to file for early eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bateman made his announcement Tuesday via Twitter video:

"Unfortunately, in light of the uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have to set my wishes (to play) aside for the wellness of my family, community and beyond," Bateman said in the video. "Because of this, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season. I will be taking the next steps in my journey by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft."

Bateman (6-foot-2, 210 pounds, per school measurements) was set to be a junior this fall after a stellar sophomore season in 2019 during which he set Minnesota receiving records for yards (1,219) and touchdowns (11). Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck tweeted a statement in support of Bateman on Tuesday:

Bateman is the second high-profile college player to make this decision in the last week, joining Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley. Agents and NFL scouts alike have been expecting top prospects to opt out of the college campaign in light of growing uncertainty about the pandemic's impact on both player safety and the viability of the season. All five major college conferences have adjusted their schedule models. Bateman's conference, the Big Ten, was the first major conference to cancel all non-conference games. The Big 12 Conference is now delaying play until mid-to-late September, while the SEC last week postponed the start of its schedule until Sept. 26.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter.

Related Content

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley led the ACC with 16 passes defensed in 2019 despite missing the last two games of the season due to injury.
news

Va. Tech's Caleb Farley intends to opt out of season, prep for draft

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley announced on Wednesday that he intends to opt out of the 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and begin prepping for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Lack of access to prospects could have impact on 2021 NFL Draft
news

Lack of access to prospects could have impact on 2021 NFL Draft

As colleges grapple with the challenges of navigating a football season through the COVID-19 pandemic, scouts find themselves without key information on top prospects for 2021. 
College prospects getting creative in home workouts during COVID-19
news

College prospects getting creative in home workouts during COVID-19

Squatting tree logs. Tossing sacks of cement. Lifting bags of cat litter. College players are staying in shape any way they can during the COVID-19 crisis.
Penn State's Saquon Barkley poses for photos with his New York Giants team jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Don't miss the NFL Draft LIVE on Game Pass and Sky Sports

When adversity strikes, Iowa's Desmond King rises
news

When adversity strikes, Iowa's Desmond King rises

After going through intense personal tragedy and being largely ignored as a college recruit, Desmond King has climbed to the brink of NFL success. 
How Noah Spence changed perception ... and his draft direction
news

How Noah Spence changed perception ... and his draft direction

One year ago, Noah Spence's football future was on the ropes, jeopardized by addiction. Now he's on the verge of realizing a dream. 
Ohio (State) Players: The new reality of developing NFL talent
news

Ohio (State) Players: The new reality of developing NFL talent

How Ohio State got ahead of the recruiting curve -- and helped shift the NFL prospect paradigm.
Why Harvard pass rusher Zack Hodges isn't your typical draft prospect
news

Why Harvard pass rusher Zack Hodges isn't your typical draft prospect

2014 NFL Draft: Mike Mayock's top 100 prospects
news

2014 NFL Draft: Mike Mayock's top 100 prospects

Khalil Mack leads NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock's top 100 prospects heading into the 2014 NFL Draft. Where do Jadeveon Clowney, Johnny Manziel and other top prospects land?
Hot 100 + 25: Johnny Manziel, Khalil Mack top 2014 draft class
news

Hot 100 + 25: Johnny Manziel, Khalil Mack top 2014 draft class

Johnny Manziel has been Gil Brandt's No. 1 draft prospect since January, but Brandt's final Hot 100 plus 25 has several moving parts, including Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney switching spots.
Denard Robinson gets 'positive' news about nerve injury
news

Denard Robinson gets 'positive' news about nerve injury

Denard Robinson was hampered by a partially numb right hand most of his final season at Michigan and throughout the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. Now he has some good news.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL