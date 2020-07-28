2021 draft prospects face opt-out decision for college season

Three NFL scouts agreed that a baseline consideration for a prospect's opt-out decision should be whether NFL clubs have enough quality game tape from which to make an evaluation. One, who scouts for an AFC club, pointed to Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne as good examples of two with more than enough impressive tape to opt out. Lawrence, potentially the top-rated quarterback whenever he enters the draft, is a junior with two years of starting experience, Etienne a senior with three. It's a much different situation for a player like standout Pitt defensive lineman Rashad Weaver, who was the Panthers' sack leader in 2018 but missed all of 2019 with a knee injury. Proving recovery from injury is among the compelling reasons for a player to play out the season to give the NFL as much tape as possible. And still others, said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, could see fit to wave goodbye at midseason.

"I don't want to see this, but I think there's a chance you see guys play well for three, four, five weeks, get a few quality opponents in, and say 'OK, I'm out,' " Jeremiah said. "They could decide, 'I'm not going to take any more risk because I've put some good, fresh tape out there. I'll just start getting ready for the draft.' "

The importance of fresh tape to NFL scouts shouldn't be discounted. The possibility of having to evaluate players for the 2021 draft who possibly will have spent more than a year away from the game isn't one they relish.

"You look at a guy who missed a bowl and didn't get in any spring practice, he hasn't played since last November," said an NFC area scout. "If a guy like that opts out, you're talking about a lot of lost development. The impact of spring football practice being canceled last March is kind of being forgotten in all this, but that's huge, too. That's where a lot of improvement gets made, it's where guys put themselves in a position to emerge in the fall."

In the meantime, wheels already are turning that might help remedy that concern.

Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy is considering a possibility he never would have conceived when he took over the Mobile, Ala., event two years ago: a Senior Bowl that includes underclassmen who haven't graduated.

"We've thought of all the contingencies -- in a doomsday scenario like they don't even play or it gets shut down midseason, I'd be fully prepared to go to the NFL league office and petition for a one-year exemption to include all draft-eligible players for our game," Nagy said. "You would hope the league office would be in favor of something that would benefit all 32 member clubs. If teams aren't comfortable with where they're at in the evaluation process, because of an unprecedented situation, let's bring in underclassmen also."

Meanwhile, Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan ponders an unprecedented possibility of his own -- college football bowl games being played anytime from March to May. Should the Power Five conferences move the start of the season to early 2021, he intends to be ready.

"Right now we're remaining as flexible as we can be for our conference partners and the CFP, that should they want to play as scheduled, we're prepared for that," Stokan said. "As well as prepared for playing games later in January if they need us to push back. We're also prepared to play them in March, or May, should they push back the start of the season to January or March."

What sort of product would be on the field in the spring, however, is another matter. The appeal for draft prospects to opt out of a spring season would be far greater than it would be in the fall, particularly if the dates of the NFL Scouting Combine and the draft held to their norms: late February and late April, respectively.

"It would be a mass exodus. If you're talking about the Alabamas, Clemsons, Ohio States, those programs could potentially lose double-digit players," Jeremiah said. "Agents will make the case that there's only one thing that can help you in the spring -- you play better, and your stock goes up. But there are three negative outcomes. One, you get COVID, two, you get injured, three, you play poorly. The sales pitch (from agents) would be that the odds don't work out in your favor to play in the spring."