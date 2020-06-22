First Look

Monday, Jun 22, 2020 12:07 PM

Scouting Travis Etienne: Clemson RB an Alvin Kamara-like weapon

Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Travis Etienne
Sean Rayford/AP
Clemson running back Travis Etienne is the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time career leader in rushing touchdowns (56) and total touchdowns (62).

NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah takes a "first look" at some of college football's top players for 2020. This is the seventh in a series of scouting reports that will run throughout the offseason.

I always enjoy the First Look series. Watching the current crop of top prospects while still having the previous draft class fresh in my mind is very helpful in this exercise as I evaluate these players. I mentioned in my recent report on LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase that I believe he's better than any wideout in the 2020 NFL Draft class. Well, after studying Travis Etienne, I believe the Clemson star is better than any running back from the 2020 draft class. He surprised a lot of folks by deciding to return for his senior season instead of moving on to the next level after earning back-to-back ACC Player of the Year awards. This is shaping up to be a loaded 2021 crop of talent! Here's my report on the Tigers' special runner:

Height, weight: 5-foot-10, 210 pounds (school measurements).

2019 statistics: 207 carries for 1,614 yards (7.8 average), 19 touchdowns; 37 catches for 432 yards (11.7 average), four TDs; five kickoff returns for 128 yards (25.6 average).

Game tape watched: Florida State (Oct. 12, 2019), South Carolina (Nov. 30, 2019), Virginia (Dec. 7, 2019).

What I liked: Etienne can be best described with these three words: explosive, tough, instinctive. He has a dynamic burst whether he's running inside or outside. He has good vision and shows the power to step through tackles consistently. His contact balance is exceptional. Defenders bounce off his legs.

He's primarily used on screens in the passing game, but he flashes route-running savvy on a few option routes. He's outstanding in the open field. Etienne has excellent pull-away speed and can also make defenders miss. He's very aware and willing in pass protection.

Where he needs to improve: While he's a willing pass protector, I also believe that's the area of his game where he has the most room to grow. He's quick to identify threats, but he needs to improve his technique. He squats and gets bullied on occasion. He also lunges at times. These issues can be addressed and he should improve with more work. I also noticed he has natural hands as a pass catcher when facing with the quarterback, but he had some issues tracking the ball over his shoulder.

Biggest takeaway: NFL offensive play-callers are starving for explosive plays. It's hard to maintain long drives without getting off schedule as the result of a penalty, individual breakdown or poor play call. Players like Etienne have tremendous value because he's capable of scoring from anywhere on the field at any time. He's a dynamic playmaker and still has room to improve.

He reminds me of: I see a lot of Alvin Kamara after studying these three games. Both guys have rare quickness and burst. Kamara is more advanced as a route runner, but Etienne has the tools to achieve that level of performance. They also share a natural feel for the position. Kamara doesn't need to touch the ball 25 times to have a major impact on a game. The same can be said for Etienne. Kamara is one of the top weapons in the NFL, and I believe Etienne could develop into the same type of player.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

Related Content

Ja'Marr Chase received the 2019 Biletnikoff Award as college football's top wide receiver and is the first WR in LSU history to become a unanimous All-American.
news

Scouting LSU's Ja'Marr Chase: WR like Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and is reminded of all-time greats Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr., as well as one of the game's bright young stars at the position.
Only Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, recorded more sacks than Miami's Gregory Rousseau (15.5) last season. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
news

Scouting Gregory Rousseau: All-Pro potential in Miami edge rusher

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Miami's Gregory Rousseau and is blown away by a pass-rushing prospect with perennial All-Pro potential.
Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade considered entering the 2020 NFL Draft before deciding to return for his redshirt junior season with the Buckeyes. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
news

Scouting Shaun Wade: Ohio State star could be NFL draft's next CB1

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Ohio State's Shaun Wade and sees a prospect with shades of Minkah Fitzpatrick in his game.
Penn State's Micah Parsons is the only sophomore in Big Ten history to win the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
news

Scouting Micah Parsons: LB can be one of nation's top five players

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Penn State's Micah Parsons and sees a do-it-all linebacker who could be the next Jaylon Smith.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas. Sewell was selected to The Associated Press All-Pac 12 Conference team, and tied for Offensive Player of the Year with Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley and Utah running back Zack Moss, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
news

Scouting Oregon's Penei Sewell: NFL's next great left tackle?

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Oregon's Penei Sewell and sees Pro Bowl potential in the former blindside protector of Chargers rookie Justin Herbert.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields warms up for the team's Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal against Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Scouting Justin Fields: Ohio State QB similar to Dak Prescott

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Ohio State's Justin Fields and sees a dual-threat quarterback with shades of Dak Prescott in his game.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL