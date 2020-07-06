Scouting DeVonta Smith: Alabama WR reminiscent of Marvin Harrison

Where he needs to improve: The only real knocks on Smith are his lean frame and lack of elite top speed. That being said, he plays much bigger and stronger than his body type would suggest. For durability purposes, it would be nice to see him add 10 pounds, but I believe he can be an effective pro at his current weight. My sources at Alabama expect him to run the 40-yard dash in the low 4.5s, with the potential to sneak into the high 4.4s. That doesn't place his speed in the special category, but it's plenty fast enough for me. Most of the top receivers in the NFL today were clocked in the 4.5s coming out of college (Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams, to name a few).