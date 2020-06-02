Scouting Justin Fields: Ohio State QB similar to Dak Prescott

I first learned of Justin Fields while covering Nike's The Opening all-star event in 2017, prior to his senior year of high school. I was blown away watching him compete over those two days. Physically, he looked more like a third- or fourth-year college player than a prep athlete, and his poise was extremely impressive. He took home the MVP award that week (beating out Trevor Lawrence, among others) and joined us on the NFL Network set to discuss his thoughts on his performance and recruiting (he had decommitted from Penn State a month earlier).

Since that time, Fields has been on quite a journey. He began his career at Georgia in 2018 and earned Freshman All-SEC honors, playing in 12 games as a backup to Jake Fromm. However, he announced in January of last year he would be transferring to Ohio State. The NCAA granted him immediate eligibility with the Buckeyes, and he had a sensational sophomore campaign. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and led OSU to the College Football Playoff. As you might expect, he's highly regarded by NFL personnel departments. I recently had a chance to study three of his games. Here are my takeaways:

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 228 pounds (school measurements).

2019 statistics: 238 of 354 (67.2 percent) for 3,273 yards, 41 TDs and 3 INTs; 137 carries for 484 yards (3.5 average), 10 TDs.

Game tape watched: Michigan State (Oct. 5, 2019), Wisconsin (Oct. 26, 2019), Michigan (Nov. 30, 2019).

What I liked: Fields has a full skill set. In the passing game, he's at his best when he's on time and in rhythm. He shows the ability to deliver the ball with anticipation and accuracy on drive throws down the field. He throws from a 3/4 arm slot and the ball has plenty of life/velocity. He is accurate on the move to both his right and left. He has a good feel in the run/pass-option game. He also has the athleticism to extend plays and create.