First Look

Friday, Jul 17, 2020 02:27 PM

Scouting Patrick Surtain II: Alabama CB similar to Byron Jones

Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

AP_19265073734450
Vasha Hunt/AP
Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II was among the players named this summer to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the top defensive player in college football.

NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah takes a "first look" at some of college football's top players for 2020. This is the 13th in a series of scouting reports that will run throughout the offseason.

Well, now I officially feel old. When I began my scouting career with the Baltimore Ravens in the early 2000s, Patrick Surtain was one of the top cover cornerbacks in the NFL. Sam Madison and Surtain formed an elite duo in the secondary for the Miami Dolphins. Fast forward to the fall of 2018, when I turned on an Alabama game and saw Surtain's son -- an athletic freshman cornerback at the time -- making plays for the Tide. He's since emerged as one of the top prospects at his position. Time flies! Here's my scouting report on the Alabama DB.

Height, weight: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds (school measurements).

2019 statistics: 42 tackles (32 solo), one for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovered.

Game tape watched: South Carolina (Sept. 14, 2019), Texas A&M (Oct. 12, 2019), LSU (Nov. 9, 2019).

What I liked: Surtain has an ideal frame for the position. He's tall, long and rangy. I believe he can play in any scheme. He varies his technique in press coverage, and I love it when he jumps wideouts with a quick one- or two-hand jam. When he's not shooting his hands, he's patient and doesn't take false steps. He has build-up speed when challenged vertically, and he can find (and play) the ball.

He's very quick to anticipate in zone coverage and will drive on balls in front of him. He's fluid in his movement and understands how to read route combinations to position himself for plays. He's very willing and effective against the run, too. He fights through blocks and is a reliable tackler in space.

Where he needs to improve: Surtain is very smooth and athletic, but he lacks elite short-area quickness. This showed up in the South Carolina game last fall. When he gets widened out and is forced to redirect versus slant routes, he lacks the twitch to stay hugged to the hip of the receiver. He also utilizes a wheel turn (turns his back to the receiver and wheels around) at times instead of flipping open his inside hip. Some coaches teach this technique, but I believe it creates too much separation. This is always going to be a challenge for big cornerbacks like Surtain. The advantages of his size and physicality far outweigh the disadvantages, though.

Biggest takeaway: There's a lot to love about Surtain's game. The three things that stand out to me are his size, instincts and ball skills. That's a great foundation to start with when you're trying to build an upper-echelon NFL cornerback. As I mentioned earlier, I believe he can play in any scheme, but the Seattle coaching tree is going to be really excited about him! He would fit in beautifully with that system since he can play man and Cover 3 all day long. His length and physicality are exactly what they are looking for at the position.

He reminds me of: His size, jumping ability and consistency remind me of the Dolphins' Byron Jones. They have a similar body type and movement skills. Both guys have the ability to recover down the field and they avoid giving up big plays. They can each fill/tackle against the run and bring an overall toughness to their defensive unit. I think Jones has better short-area quickness and Surtain has better ball skills. This isn't a perfect comparison, but I think they'll have similar success in the NFL. Jones cashed in during free agency this offseason after spending five seasons with the Cowboys, and Surtain should be highly coveted once he makes the leap to the next level.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

Related Content

Scouting Trey Lance: North Dakota State QB similar to Andrew Luck
news

Scouting Trey Lance: North Dakota State QB similar to Andrew Luck

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at North Dakota State's Trey Lance and sees a polished quarterback prospect reminiscent of Andrew Luck.
Alabama's Najee Harris ranks 15th in Tide history with 2,377 career rushing yards and set a school single-season record for a running back with seven receiving touchdowns in 2019.
news

Scouting Najee Harris: Alabama RB reminiscent of Matt Forte

Daniel Jeremiah's advice to NFL teams scouting Alabama's Najee Harris: Ignore his 40-yard-dash time. See how the Crimson Tide star makes up for his lack of elite speed, and why he's drawing comparisons to Pro Bowl backs of yesteryear.
Florida's Kyle Pitts led all Southeastern Conference tight ends in receptions (54), receiving yards (649) and touchdowns (5) as a sophomore in 2019.
news

Scouting Kyle Pitts: Florida TE similar to Raiders' Darren Waller

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Florida's Kyle Pitts and sees a tight end with the upside to make a Darren Waller-like impact in the NFL.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith gains yardage against Duke during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
news

Scouting DeVonta Smith: Alabama WR reminiscent of Marvin Harrison

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Alabama's DeVonta Smith and sees a highly productive wide receiver who's reminiscent of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led his team to a national title as a true freshman before helping the Tigers get back to the national championship game last season.
news

Scouting Trevor Lawrence: QB similar to Deshaun Watson

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Trevor Lawrence and sees a quarterback who compares favorably to one of his predecessors at Clemson, Deshaun Watson.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne is the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time career leader in rushing touchdowns (56) and total touchdowns (62).
news

Scouting Travis Etienne: Clemson RB an Alvin Kamara-like weapon

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Clemson's Travis Etienne and sees an explosive running back with the potential to make an Alvin Kamara-like impact in the NFL.
Ja'Marr Chase received the 2019 Biletnikoff Award as college football's top wide receiver and is the first WR in LSU history to become a unanimous All-American.
news

Scouting LSU's Ja'Marr Chase: WR like Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and is reminded of all-time greats Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr., as well as one of the game's bright young stars at the position.
Only Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, recorded more sacks than Miami's Gregory Rousseau (15.5) last season. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
news

Scouting Gregory Rousseau: All-Pro potential in Miami edge rusher

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Miami's Gregory Rousseau and is blown away by a pass-rushing prospect with perennial All-Pro potential.
Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade considered entering the 2020 NFL Draft before deciding to return for his redshirt junior season with the Buckeyes. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
news

Scouting Shaun Wade: Ohio State star could be NFL draft's next CB1

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Ohio State's Shaun Wade and sees a prospect with shades of Minkah Fitzpatrick in his game.
Penn State's Micah Parsons is the only sophomore in Big Ten history to win the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
news

Scouting Micah Parsons: LB can be one of nation's top five players

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Penn State's Micah Parsons and sees a do-it-all linebacker who could be the next Jaylon Smith.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas. Sewell was selected to The Associated Press All-Pac 12 Conference team, and tied for Offensive Player of the Year with Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley and Utah running back Zack Moss, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
news

Scouting Oregon's Penei Sewell: NFL's next great left tackle?

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Oregon's Penei Sewell and sees Pro Bowl potential in the former blindside protector of Chargers rookie Justin Herbert.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL