Va. Tech's Caleb Farley intends to opt out of season, prep for draft

He could be the first of many to opt out, as agents and NFL scouts alike have been expecting draft prospects to pass on playing another season at the college level, given the threat of coronavirus and the many challenges it presents for a college football season that has already seen major conferences cancel non-conference games.

Farley was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019, and led the league in passes defensed (16), including four interceptions, despite missing two games due to injury. He was to be a fourth-year junior this fall, and NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter is high on his prospects for the next level.

"He's got the size and length to match up outside versus bigger NFL receivers, plus the hands to create turnovers," Reuter said. "He's shown the awareness in zone to find and close on the ball."