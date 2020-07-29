Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 05:36 PM

Va. Tech's Caleb Farley intends to opt out of season, prep for draft

Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Caleb_Farley_
John Bazemore
Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley led the ACC with 16 passes defensed in 2019 despite missing the last two games of the season due to injury.

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley says he will opt out of the 2020 college football season, which is in peril due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Farley announced his decision on Wednesday in a video posted to his Instagram account, citing uncertain health conditions. His mother, Robin, passed away in 2018 after a long battle with breast cancer.

"I cannot afford to lose another parent or loved one," he said. "Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I cannot ignore what's going on in my heart and I must make the decision that brings me the most peace."

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Caleb Farley (@cr_farley) on

He could be the first of many to opt out, as agents and NFL scouts alike have been expecting draft prospects to pass on playing another season at the college level, given the threat of coronavirus and the many challenges it presents for a college football season that has already seen major conferences cancel non-conference games.

Farley was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019, and led the league in passes defensed (16), including four interceptions, despite missing two games due to injury. He was to be a fourth-year junior this fall, and NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter is high on his prospects for the next level.

"He's got the size and length to match up outside versus bigger NFL receivers, plus the hands to create turnovers," Reuter said. "He's shown the awareness in zone to find and close on the ball."

Although NCAA games are scheduled to begin as early Aug. 29, conference commissioners continue to weigh options that include postponement or more cancellations. The Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC have issued statements allowing players who opt out of the season to maintain their scholarships and good standing with their teams.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

Related Content

Lack of access to prospects could have impact on 2021 NFL Draft
news

Lack of access to prospects could have impact on 2021 NFL Draft

As colleges grapple with the challenges of navigating a football season through the COVID-19 pandemic, scouts find themselves without key information on top prospects for 2021. 
College prospects getting creative in home workouts during COVID-19
news

College prospects getting creative in home workouts during COVID-19

Squatting tree logs. Tossing sacks of cement. Lifting bags of cat litter. College players are staying in shape any way they can during the COVID-19 crisis.
Penn State's Saquon Barkley poses for photos with his New York Giants team jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Don't miss the NFL Draft LIVE on Game Pass and Sky Sports

When adversity strikes, Iowa's Desmond King rises
news

When adversity strikes, Iowa's Desmond King rises

After going through intense personal tragedy and being largely ignored as a college recruit, Desmond King has climbed to the brink of NFL success. 
How Noah Spence changed perception ... and his draft direction
news

How Noah Spence changed perception ... and his draft direction

One year ago, Noah Spence's football future was on the ropes, jeopardized by addiction. Now he's on the verge of realizing a dream. 
Ohio (State) Players: The new reality of developing NFL talent
news

Ohio (State) Players: The new reality of developing NFL talent

How Ohio State got ahead of the recruiting curve -- and helped shift the NFL prospect paradigm.
Why Harvard pass rusher Zack Hodges isn't your typical draft prospect
news

Why Harvard pass rusher Zack Hodges isn't your typical draft prospect

2014 NFL Draft: Mike Mayock's top 100 prospects
news

2014 NFL Draft: Mike Mayock's top 100 prospects

Khalil Mack leads NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock's top 100 prospects heading into the 2014 NFL Draft. Where do Jadeveon Clowney, Johnny Manziel and other top prospects land?
Hot 100 + 25: Johnny Manziel, Khalil Mack top 2014 draft class
news

Hot 100 + 25: Johnny Manziel, Khalil Mack top 2014 draft class

Johnny Manziel has been Gil Brandt's No. 1 draft prospect since January, but Brandt's final Hot 100 plus 25 has several moving parts, including Khalil Mack and Jadeveon Clowney switching spots.
Denard Robinson gets 'positive' news about nerve injury
news

Denard Robinson gets 'positive' news about nerve injury

Denard Robinson was hampered by a partially numb right hand most of his final season at Michigan and throughout the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. Now he has some good news.
news

Jets fill hole in NFL draft by selecting Stephen Hill

The New York Jets have been employing Jeremy Kerley as their No. 2 receiver during voluntary workouts. On Friday night, they made a move to change that.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL