Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 06:17 PM

SEC to play 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning Sept. 26

Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

AP_19151686158698
John Bazemore/AP
The Southeastern Conference led all college football leagues in NFL draft picks for the 14th consecutive year in 2020 with 63 selections, including 20 of the first 50 picks.

The Southeastern Conference joined the Big Ten and Pac-12 in canceling non-conference football games this fall, altering its schedule to a 10-game slate of intra-conference play that will begin on Sept. 26.

The move, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday, gives member schools both additional time and flexibility in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back its original schedule by three weeks.

"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," Sankey said in a statement. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

The SEC also pushed back the date of the SEC Championship Game by two weeks, from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Under the new schedule, each school will have one midseason idle date, and all schools will be idle on Dec. 12, which will provide for flexibility in the event that further schedule adjustments are necessary. The league will announce specific games at a later date, pending approval by athletic directors.

The SEC's announcement leaves the Big 12 conference as the only Power Five league that has yet to formally reschedule. Earlier this summer, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced cancellation of all non-conference games. On Wednesday, the ACC announced it would play an 11-game model with 10 conference games plus one non-conference game that would have to be an in-state opponent. That left open the possibility of various SEC-ACC rivalry games, including Florida-Florida State, Clemson-South Carolina, Georgia-Georgia Tech and Kentucky-Louisville. The SEC's decision, however, takes those games off the table.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

Related Content

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley led the ACC with 16 passes defensed in 2019 despite missing the last two games of the season due to injury.
news

Va. Tech's Caleb Farley intends to opt out of season, prep for draft

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley announced on Wednesday that he intends to opt out of the 2020 college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and begin prepping for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Some games have already been canceled, but many questions remain about how a 2020 college football season would look -- and which players would choose to play -- amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

2021 draft prospects face opt-out decision for college season

As the scheduled start of the college football season draws near, Chase Goodbread explores the decision awaiting prospects for next year's draft: Play in 2020 or opt out?
Pac-12 football cancels non-conference games for 2020
news

Pac-12 football cancels non-conference games for 2020

The Pac-12 announced Friday its schools will participate in a conference-only schedule for several sports this fall, including football. The move comes on the heels of the Big Ten being first in the Power Five to adopt a conference-only slate.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Big Ten to play conference-only schedule in 2020

One of college athletics' major conferences is dramatically altering its 2020 fall schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten announced Thursday that all fall sports, including football, will not play non-conference games this season.
College prospects getting creative in home workouts during COVID-19
news

College prospects getting creative in home workouts during COVID-19

Squatting tree logs. Tossing sacks of cement. Lifting bags of cat litter. College players are staying in shape any way they can during the COVID-19 crisis.
The continuing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has prospects wondering what the college football season will look like in 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
news

Pandemic throwing college football, 2021 prospects into limbo

With the COVID-19 pandemic plunging college football into chaos, how are future NFL prospects adjusting? Chase Goodbread examines an unprecedented situation.
South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw of the South squad during practice for the Senior Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

South Carolina DT Kinlaw (knee) done for week at Senior Bowl

After impressing coaches in the first two Senior Bowl practices, South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw will shut things down after experiencing knee tendinitis, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Youngs
news

List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2020 NFL Draft

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons declares for 2020 draft
news

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons declares for 2020 draft

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons announced via his social media accounts on Saturday that he intends to forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
LSU TE Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy, to enter 2020 draft
news

LSU TE Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy, to enter 2020 draft

LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, announced on Friday his intention to forego his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
Clemson WR Tee Higgins declares for 2020 draft
news

Clemson WR Tee Higgins declares for 2020 draft

Clemson receiver Tee Higgins announced he's declaring for the draft on Wednesday and so too did his Monday opponent Grant Delpit, a safety out of LSU.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL