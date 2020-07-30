SEC to play 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning Sept. 26

The Southeastern Conference joined the Big Ten and Pac-12 in canceling non-conference football games this fall, altering its schedule to a 10-game slate of intra-conference play that will begin on Sept. 26.

The move, announced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday, gives member schools both additional time and flexibility in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back its original schedule by three weeks.

"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," Sankey said in a statement. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

The SEC also pushed back the date of the SEC Championship Game by two weeks, from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Under the new schedule, each school will have one midseason idle date, and all schools will be idle on Dec. 12, which will provide for flexibility in the event that further schedule adjustments are necessary. The league will announce specific games at a later date, pending approval by athletic directors.