Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 04:16 PM

Big Ten to play conference-only schedule in 2020

Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

One of college athletics' major conferences is dramatically altering its 2020 fall schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Ten announced Thursday that fall sports, including football, will only play conference games this season, a declaration that came with one important caveat: "If the Conference is able to participate in fall sports."

"This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee," the Big Ten's statement said.

The reduced slate, of course, impacts other leagues around the country that were scheduled to face Big Ten teams. Notable football games that have been eliminated include Ohio State at Oregon, Michigan at Washington, Penn State at Virginia Tech, Miami at Michigan State, and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, which was set to be played at Lambeau Field in October. All 14 Big Ten teams were slated to play three non-conference games this year.

The move comes one day after the Ivy League announced its member schools will not participate in fall sports.

