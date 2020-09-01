LSU's Tyler Shelvin opts out of 2020 college season, intends to enter 2021 NFL Draft

LSU defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin has opted out of the 2020 college season and intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, a school spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

Shelvin was entering his redshirt junior season. Underclassmen typically have until a mid-January deadline to apply for early draft entry. Barring a change of heart, his decision will add a burly interior run stopper to the 2021 draft field, one who has battled weight issues in his college career but has shown the ability to take on double teams and clog rushing lanes. Shelvin (6-foot-3, 346 pounds, per school measurements), a former five-star recruit, has only 1.5 sacks for his career but led a stout run defense in his first year as a starting nose guard in 2019 with 39 tackles.

"Shelvin's flexibility and thick lower body holds up very well against double teams," said NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter. "While subbed out on many obvious passing downs, he has good foot quickness for a 350-pounder, which he uses to chase down backs in the box and flush quarterbacks out of the pocket if they're not making quick throws."

If LSU's ability to develop successful NFL defensive linemen is any indication, Shelvin could make a quick impact on Sundays; the Tigers ranked first among all colleges for producing successful pros at the position in NFL.com's Pipeline to the Pros series.