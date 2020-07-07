Count Marcus Spears among those who believe the 2011 Alabama-LSU football game was the final nail in the coffin of defensive college football. And that the days of dominant defensive lines controlling games ended right there, at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well.

The advent of the spread offense had begun mitigating defensive line play many years earlier, but the trends of RPO and the no-huddle tempo were still dawning. And they were certainly nowhere to be found on a chilly Nov. 5 night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as the top-ranked teams in the nation warred to a 9-6 LSU overtime win largely because two defensive lines could not be blocked. Even with an overtime period, neither team reached the end zone and each totaled fewer than 300 total yards.

To old-school fans, it was a thing of beauty; to a younger generation, unwatchable. And to Spears, the end of an era.

"That was the last knockdown drag-out where people still respected defense. You had a 9-6 game and people still left that stadium saying, 'That was a hell of a game,'" said Spears, the former LSU defensive lineman and current ESPN analyst. "Now, if you can't score 10 points, they talk about disbanding your football team."

Nearly a decade later, LSU and Alabama are still turning out NFL-quality defensive linemen like nobody else, even if they can no longer influence the scoreboard as much as they once did. The Tigers edged Alabama in NFL.com's Pipeline to the Pros series for defensive linemen, which ranks college programs by their ability to develop NFL-ready players.

Part of a long line of dominant defensive linemen at LSU, Spears accounted for more than one-tenth of LSU's 450 points in the exercise. When he arrived at LSU as a freshman tight end in 2001, eventual draft picks Jarvis Green and Chad Lavalais led the defensive line. Three years later Spears was a consensus All-American, became a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys and passed the torch to eventual No. 5 overall pick Glenn Dorsey. The lineage has since continued without much interruption right up to the latest draftee from LSU -- the Arizona Cardinals took DT Rashard Lawrence with a fourth-round pick in April -- although Tigers coach Ed Orgeron senses a current lull.

"Lately, we haven't had the No. 1 draft choices that we want there (at defensive line)," said Orgeron, a former defensive lineman at LSU (1979) who transferred to Northwestern State (1980-1983). "But in the next couple years, we've got some guys who will be outstanding players. I think this freshman class is going to be one of the best that we've brought in."

The majority of top defensive linemen to come through LSU have been in-state signees, including two of the three four-star recruits in Orgeron's 2020 class. Those from the Bayou state include Green, Lavalais, Dorsey, Lavar Edwards, Bennie Logan, Barkevious Mingo, Kyle Williams, Claude Wroten, Al Woods, Tyson Jackson, Drake Nevis, Davon Godchaux and Spears, who believes defensive linemen from his home state benefit greatly from a tendency to play multiple sports in high school.

"Most of the D-linemen from Louisiana are multi-sport athletes. Guys I played with came in with a background in basketball. To me, a basketball player in a defensive lineman is a plus," said Spears, who competed in football, basketball and track at Southern University Lab in Baton Rouge. "And during that time, we eat a lot of good food, so good athletes at other positions can eat their way to being defensive linemen."

A stunning 45 players who played in the 9-6 game eventually became NFL draft picks, and the defensive lines were well-stocked. LSU anchored up front with Michael Brockers, who was drafted in the first round less than six months later; another eventual first-rounder in Mingo; and other draft picks in Sam Montgomery, Logan and Edwards. Alabama countered with draft picks from Quinton Dial to Jesse Williams to Josh Chapman and Courtney Upshaw, who was technically a linebacker but functioned as a full-time pass rusher.

Nine years later, the profile for top defensive linemen has gotten a bit lighter and longer, a bit faster and sleeker. Offensive football has evolved to demand that quarterbacks get off quick passes to the perimeter and in space, neutralizing pass rushes, which in turn has placed a premium on speedier defensive linemen who can make plays after the pass is thrown, not just before. Nose guards, absent pass-rush skills, have largely been relegated to goal-line duty.

"You have to have a different type of D-lineman now," Spears said. "Long, rangy guys."