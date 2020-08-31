LSU's Ja'Marr Chase opting out of 2020 college season

Notably, Chase did not announce that he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, as he still has three years of eligibility remaining if you count the NCAA's ruling that will allow returning college players an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Chase (6-foot, 208 pounds, per school measurements) was the most productive receiver in the FBS last year and the favorite target of eventual No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow. Chase broke Southeastern Conference single-season records in both receiving yards (1,780) and touchdown catches (20) as Burrow led the Tigers to a national championship. In December, he won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top player at his position. He also dominated on the biggest possible stage, burning Clemson for nine catches, 221 yards and two TDs in LSU's 42-25 College Football Playoff championship win. It was truly a breakout season for Chase, who started only part-time as a freshman in 2018.