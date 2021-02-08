Three-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jets trade out of No. 2 overall pick

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS





School: BYU | Year: Junior





Head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur might believe Sam Darnold can rebound in a new system, just like Ryan Tannehill did when the Dolphins dealt the veteran to the Titans. If that's the case, the Jets should trade out of the No. 2 pick and get maximum value in return.





For the Panthers, Wilson could be the playmaker at quarterback they need to take the offense to the next level. Carolina will likely have to give up its first-, third-, and fourth-round selections this year along with a first- and third-rounder in 2022, but Matt Rhule and new GM Scott Fitterer will have their guy.