Three-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kyle Trask only QB selected in Round 3

With the NFL Scouting Combine changing formats this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reese's Senior Bowl was the last opportunity NFL scouts and decision-markers will have to see such a large cluster of top-level talent compete for positioning in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most who excelled at the Senior Bowl are listed in my first mock draft of the year. Quarterback Mac Jones (Alabama) played well enough during practices to secure first-round grades. Edge rusher Carlos "Boogie" Basham was dominant at the point of attack, showing that his relative drop in production in 2020 should not overshadow his talents. Receivers lacking size but displaying great quickness made names for themselves, with D'Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan), Cade Johnson (South Dakota State) and Amari Rodgers (Clemson) turning heads. Small-school offensive linemen Quinn Meinerz (Wisconsin-Whitewater) and Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State) backed up their tape with outstanding performances against FBS stars.

Another dozen Senior Bowlers could be in the first-to-third-round mix come April, but they just missed the cut here due to fierce competition. About 60 to 70 underclassmen and seniors who were not in attendance in Mobile, Alabama, will also be fighting to go in the first three rounds, so some worthy candidates will have to wait until Day 3 to hear their names called.

The free-agent compensatory picks listed in this exercise are based on Lance Zierlein's projections from last April. The official list will be made available by the league over the next few weeks. Four additional picks were added to the end of the third round for franchises losing minority employees to head coach or general manager positions throughout the league. These teams gain a third-round compensatory selection in 2022, as well. The San Francisco 49ers will also receive a third-round compensatory pick in the 2023 draft because two of their employees were hired away this cycle (Robert Saleh by the Jets; Martin Mayhew by Washington). The two tiers of compensatory picks are listed based on record and strength of schedule.

The Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade between the Lions and Rams, which included L.A. sending a 2021 third-round pick to Detroit, is factored into this mock. However, it is not yet clear which of the Rams' two third-round picks the Lions will receive once the trade becomes official on March 17. For now, I'm assuming it will be the Rams' original selection.

Pick
65
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Elerson Smith · Edge rusher

School: Northern Iowa | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
66
New York Jets
New York Jets
Dylan Moses · LB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

Pick
67
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
D'Wayne Eskridge · WR

School: Western Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
68
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Ronnie Perkins · Edge rusher

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Pick
69
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Wyatt Davis · OG

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
70
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Jones II · Edge rusher

School: Pittsburgh | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
71
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jackson Carman · OT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Pick
72
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Quincy Roche · Edge rusher

School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
73
New York Jets
New York Jets
Shaun Wade · CB

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS


School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
74
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Amari Rodgers · WR

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Pick
75
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Brevin Jordan · TE

School: Miami | Year: Junior

Pick
76
New York Giants
New York Giants
Creed Humphrey · C

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
77
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Smith · Edge rusher

School: UAB | Year: Junior (RS) ﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
78
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kyle Trask · QB

School: Florida | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
79
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. · Edge rusher

School: Oregon State | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
80
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jevon Holland · S

School: Oregon | Year: Junior ﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
81
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Frank Darby · WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior (RS)﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
82
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Larry Rountree III · RB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

Pick
83
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Hamsah Nasirildeen · S

School: Florida State | Year: Senior

Pick
84
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tyson Campbell · CB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Pick
85
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Michael Carter · RB

School: North Carolina | Year: Senior

Pick
86
New York Jets
New York Jets
JaCoby Stevens · S

School: LSU | Year: Senior﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
87
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaret Patterson · RB

School: Buffalo | Year: Junior

Pick
88
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Richie Grant · S

School: UCF | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
89
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Kelvin Joseph · CB

School: Kentucky | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Pick
90
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Trey Smith · OG

School: Tennessee | Year: Senior

Pick
91
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Tylan Wallace · WR

School: Oklahoma State | Year: Senior

Pick
92
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Elijah Moore · WR

School: Ole Miss | Year: Junior ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
93
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Quinn Meinerz · OG

School: Wisconsin-Whitewater | Year: Senior 

Pick
94
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Amon-Ra St. Brown · WR

School: USC | Year: Junior

Pick
95
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Derrick Barnes · LB

School: Purdue | Year: Senior

Pick
96
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Brady Christensen · OT

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION


﻿﻿School: BYU | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
97
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Alim McNeill · DT

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION


﻿School: North Carolina State | Year: Junior

Pick
98
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tyler Shelvin · DT

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION


School: LSU | Year: Junior

Pick
99
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Aaron Banks · OG

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION


School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Pick
100
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Tommy Togiai · DT

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION


﻿School: Ohio State﻿﻿﻿ | Year: Junior

Pick
101
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Chris Rumph II · Edge rusher

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION


﻿School: Duke﻿ | Year: Junior (RS)

Pick
102
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Baron Browning · LB

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION


School: Ohio State | Year: Senior

Pick
103
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Payton Turner · Edge rusher

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR ROBERT SALEH HIRE


School: Houston | Year: Senior

Pick
104
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
D'Ante Smith · OT

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR BRAD HOLMES HIRE


School: East Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

Pick
105
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Trey Hill · C

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR DAVID CULLEY HIRE


School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Pick
106
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Ar'Darius Washington · S

PROJECTED COMPENSATORY SELECTION FOR TERRY FONTENOT HIRE


School: TCU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

