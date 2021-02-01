Bucky Brooks 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jets start new era at QB with Justin Fields

With the Reese's Senior Bowl -- a critical part of the evaluation process -- in the books, here's my first crack at how Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft will unfold. To be clear, this mock draft reflects how I think teams view these players, not necessarily a recommendation on what I think they should do.
Note that the order of the final two spots below will be determined by the outcome of Super Bowl LV (the Bucs and Chiefs are ordered in this mock based on regular-season record).
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Urban Meyer comes out of retirement to coach a premier QB talent as he aims to quickly rebuild the Jaguars.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Jets opt for Fields over BYU's Zach Wilson in this scenario as GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh build a new-school offense around the former Buckeye QB's unique talents.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
School: LSU | Year: Junior
The Dolphins need more firepower on the perimeter to help Tua Tagovailoa take a major leap forward in Year 2.
School: BYU | Year: Junior
With Matt Ryan heading toward his age-36 season, it is time for the Dirty Birds to find an heir apparent at quarterback.
School: Oregon | Year: Junior
The Bengals' 2021 offseason is all about protecting and supporting Joe Burrow. Sewell is a dominant edge blocker with the ability to snuff out pass rushers in protection.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
If the Eagles hope to revive Carson Wentz's career, they must upgrade the weapons around him. Pitts is a playmaker with the capacity to create mismatches as a hybrid WR/TE. Remember, Zach Ertz is entering the final year of his contract and is the subject of trade rumors.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
GM Brad Holmes and Co. display their trust in Jared Goff -- who is being sent to Detroit in the deal the Lions and Rams agreed to over the weekend -- by adding an explosive pass catcher to the lineup.
School: North Dakota State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Coach Matt Rhule is seeking a quarterback with the capacity to thrive as a closer in the fourth quarter. Lance brings a winning pedigree and a dynamic game to Charlotte as a dual-threat QB with Pro Bowl potential.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Coach Vic Fangio knows that he needs more cover corners to contain the high-powered offenses in the AFC West. Surtain is an elite CB with a refined game that could make him a star from Day 1.
School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior (RS)
Given the Cowboys' defensive woes in 2020, an offseason emphasis on adding playmakers in the secondary results in Farley coming off the board at this spot.
School: Miami | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Rousseau is an intriguing option for the Giants with his athleticism, length and sack production.
School: South Carolina | Year: Junior
Horn possesses the size, athleticism and bloodlines (son of former Pro Bowl WR Joe Horn) to be a tenacious cover corner and enticing option for a team in desperate need of a long-term answer at the position.
School: Northwestern | Year: Senior
Protecting Justin Herbert is the top priority for a team with an offense that appears ready to pop.
School: Michigan | Year: Senior
The Vikings' defensive decline can be attributed to a non-existent pass rush that clearly missed the injured Danielle Hunter. Paye has the potential to develop into a high-end edge rusher in a few years.
School: Penn State | Year: Junior
The Patriots add a versatile defender with big-play potential to the lineup. The big-bodied 'backer is a dynamic player with the capacity to blitz from inside or rush off the edges.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
Larry Fitzgerald has not made any announcement of his plans for 2021 as of this writing. However, with the 37-year-old either at or near the end of his illustrious career, the Cards decide to grab a polished pass catcher to play opposite DeAndre Hopkins in this scenario.
School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)
The Raiders need an infusion of athleticism and playmaking ability on the second level. Owusu-Koramoah is a sideline-to-sideline defender with speed, instincts and big-hit ability.
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
After taking a receiver with the third pick, the Dolphins add a big-time back with dynamic skills as a runner and receiver to provide more help for Tua Tagovailoa. Harris is a Matt Forte-like playmaker.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior (RS)
Washington is still searching for a long-term answer under center. Jones is a pinpoint pocket passer with the intangibles and leadership skills to act as Ron Rivera's top lieutenant for a team on the rise.
School: USC | Year: Junior (RS)
The USC product gives coach Matt Nagy options as a swing player (guard/tackle) to plug into the lineup to protect whoever is taking snaps for the Bears.
School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior
The recent retirement of Anthony Castonzo prompts GM Chris Ballard to fill the left tackle spot with a nimble, big-bodied edge blocker.
School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Titans' dismal pass rush could use a dynamic athlete like Ojulari off the edge. The Georgia standout has the twitch and energy to emerge as a difference-maker.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
The Jets' shift to a Shanahan-style offense could make Etienne the perfect fit as a one-cut runner with home run speed and acceleration.
School: Missouri | Year: Junior
The heat-seeking missile from Missouri is the perfect partner for Devin Bush between the tackles.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The lack of beef on the interior contributed to the Jaguars' woes against the run in 2020. Barmore is a 300-plus pound run stopper with disruptive pass-rush skills.
School: Tulsa | Year: Junior (RS)
Adding a long, rangy linebacker with size, strength and thumping ability will help the Browns' defense go toe-to-toe with its division rivals.
School: Miami | Year: Junior (RS)
The Ravens have decisions to make at the edge rusher position with Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue due to hit the free-agent market. Phillips could step right in as a pass-rush specialist with freaky athleticism.
School: TCU | Year: Junior
Marcus Williams is a pending free agent and while Malcolm Jenkins is an iron man, he can't play forever. The Saints add a needed young piece at safety in Moehrig.
School: Michigan | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Packers' lack of depth on the front line was exposed during the playoffs. Mayfield is a natural right tackle with the potential to play inside or outside at the next level.
School: Wake Forest | Year: Senior (RS)
The Bills' need for more speed and athleticism on defense could make the ultra-active Basham an intriguing option. The Wake Forest standout is an impressive pass rusher with an explosive first step and violent hands.
School: Texas | Year: Junior
With Shaquil Barrett due to become a free agent this offseason, the Buccaneers could snag Ossai to replace his production off the edge.
School: Florida | Year: Senior
Andy Reid loves having a 4x100 meter relay team on the perimeter. Toney would step in to replace pending free agent Sammy Watkins opposite Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman in the lineup.