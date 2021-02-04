Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Patriots, 49ers select QBs in Round 1

In my first mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 29 - May 1, I have quarterbacks going first and second overall -- something we haven't seen since ﻿Jared Goff﻿ and ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ were taken with the top two picks in the 2016 draft. Remember, this mock is a projection of where I believe players will go -- not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.