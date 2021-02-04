Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Patriots, 49ers select QBs in Round 1

Published: Feb 04, 2021 at 08:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

In my first mock of the 2021 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 29 - May 1, I have quarterbacks going first and second overall -- something we haven't seen since ﻿Jared Goff﻿ and ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ were taken with the top two picks in the 2016 draft. Remember, this mock is a projection of where I believe players will go -- not necessarily a reflection of my opinion as to where the players should go.

Note: The order of the final two spots below will be determined by the outcome of Super Bowl LV (the Buccaneers and Chiefs are ordered in this mock based on regular-season record).

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence · QB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior


This pick should be set in stone as the Jaguars hit reset with a brand new face of the franchise.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson · QB

School: BYU | Year: Junior


If the Jets don't love a quarterback in this spot, it will make sense to see if there are any takers for a trade. If there aren't, starting over at QB would make sense. Wilson has significant arm talent.

Pick
3
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
DeVonta Smith · WR

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS


School: Alabama | Year: Senior


It is imperative for the Dolphins to add a playmaker to pair with Tua Tagovailoa and give the offense some much-needed explosiveness.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Patrick Surtain · CB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior


Surtain is a big, long, fast cornerback with the ability to mirror and match pass routes. He can strangle the catch point and is exactly what the Falcons need as a top-tier CB1.

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kyle Pitts · TE

School: Florida | Year: Junior


I understand the Bengals need offensive line help, but they also have the 38th overall pick and loads of cap space to address that area. Pitts has a chance to be a generational talent and a relentless nightmare for opposing defenses.

Pick
6
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Micah Parsons · LB

School: Penn State | Year: Junior


Parsons, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, is scary talented with outstanding body composition, rare speed and excellent open-field tackling ability. He'll help tighten up the Eagles' porous linebacker corps.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Ja'Marr Chase · WR

School: LSU | Year: Junior


The Lions could go in a number of directions here, including cornerback or linebacker, but with almost an entire receiving corps set to hit free agency, Chase could serve as a splashy WR1 for their new QB.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Rashawn Slater · OT

School: Northwestern | Year: Senior


While some believe Oregon's Penei Sewell has the higher potential upside, Slater is a low-risk, high-yield lineman who has five-position flexibility up front, a great deal of play strength and pro polish to his game.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Caleb Farley · CB

School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior (RS)


﻿﻿My guess is that we may see the Broncos address linebacker and maybe pass rush in free agency, which would give them the opening to add a big, talented CB like Farley to contend with the division's explosive, young QBs.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Penei Sewell · OT

School: Oregon | Year: Junior


﻿﻿Tyron Smith turned 30 in December and hasn't played 14 or more games in a season since 2015. Sewell could give the Cowboys flexibility up front, playing either right tackle or guard until it's time to take over on the left edge for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jaylen Waddle · WR

School: Alabama | Year: Junior


Finding another weapon for Daniel Jones is essential, and Waddle has game-breaking explosiveness on all three levels of the field with an ability to back safeties off the line of scrimmage for Saquon Barkley﻿.

Pick
12
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Trey Lance · QB

School: North Dakota State | Year: Sophomore (RS)


Lance could go higher with a run on quarterbacks. If he's available at 12th overall, he might be too enticing to pass up. His background and skill set fit perfectly within Kyle Shanahan's offense.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Christian Darrisaw · OT

School: Virginia Tech | Year: Junior


﻿﻿While he he plays with low-burn energy at times, Darrisaw's tape can be like watching a young Russell Okung, and that is exactly what the Chargers need.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Alijah Vera-Tucker · OT

School: USC | Year: Junior (RS)


﻿One of the most surprising developments from the 2020 college season was Vera-Tucker's play at left tackle after transitioning from guard. Needless to say, he'll offer guard/tackle flexibility at the next level and would be an instant upgrade on the Vikings' O-line.

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Justin Fields · QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior


It's hard to project where the QBs will land this year, as I expect grades to vary greatly by team. But Fields is a talented quarterback with big-game experience who will have a chance to compete for snaps immediately in New England.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Azeez Ojulari · Edge rusher

School: Georgia | Year: Sophomore (RS)


Finding an impactful defender up front should be one of the Cardinals' priorities. Ojulari is twitchy and powerful and has a game that should translate well in the NFL.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah · LB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior (RS)


﻿﻿﻿The Notre Dame product is one of the most exciting defenders in this draft class. He's athletic and sticky in coverage, while possessing blazing pursuit speed and scary pass-rush potential.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Gregory Rousseau · Edge rusher

School: Miami | Year: Sophomore (RS)


﻿﻿﻿With just one full year of tape to his name and a good chunk of his sack production coming from an inside alignment, Rousseau might be a bit of a risk. But he is very long and has traits that GM Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores should love.

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Elijah Moore · WR

School: Ole Miss | Year: Junior


This is a tough pick to project, as many of the elite position players at areas of need will be gone. Fortunately for Washington, Moore is flying well under the radar. He's a very consistent, high-volume slot receiver with excellent hands and toughness.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Teven Jenkins · OT

School: Oklahoma State | Year: Senior (RS)


﻿﻿﻿Jenkins is a rock-steady tackle with experience on both sides of the line, though he'll likely line up at right tackle in the NFL. He plays with a nasty demeanor and has excellent hand and core strength.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jayson Oweh · Edge rusher

School: Penn State | Year: Sophomore (RS)﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


The Colts could go with a cornerback here, but they covet elite length and explosiveness off the edge. Oweh might be too tempting to pass on despite his need for pass-rush polish.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Kwity Paye · Edge rusher

School: Michigan | Year: Senior﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


Finding a pass rusher is critical for the Titans' future success. Paye has a rare combination of size (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) and short-area quickness that, with a more focused rush plan, could cause O-linemen fits at the next level.

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Travis Etienne · RB

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


School: Clemson | Year: Senior


﻿﻿A three-down rusher with a winning background, Etienne runs with great urgency and competitiveness. Improving the ground game could have a huge impact on the success of a young QB, if the Jets do indeed take a passer at No. 2 overall.

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Zaven Collins · LB

School: Tulsa | Year: Junior (RS)


The Steelers need a running back, but GM Kevin Colbert doesn't draft RBs this early. He does, however, seem to love taking linebackers in Round 1, and Collins' rare combination of size, range and coverage will be appealing.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaycee Horn · CB

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿School: South Carolina | Year: Junior


﻿﻿﻿﻿The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, Jaycee has prototypical size (6-1, 200) and length. He's best in press coverage, but has the eye discipline and athleticism to play in any scheme.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Christian Barmore · DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)


﻿﻿The Browns need help in the secondary, but adding a talented interior rusher with the ability to play the run is a worthwhile choice.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Trevon Moehrig · S

School: TCU | Year: Junior


Moehrig is a ball-hawking safety who would represent an immediate upgrade in the Ravens' back end. He can play high, low or over the slot, which only increases his value.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tyson Campbell · CB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior


Campbell, a former high school sprint champ, has outstanding length and long speed and exciting upside, but might need some time to gain the polish required to cover in the NFL.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Landon Dickerson · OL

School: Alabama | Year: Senior (RS)


﻿﻿This could be a perfect fit thanks to Dickerson's ability to play guard or center. However, the number of career injuries are mounting (suffered season-ending ligament damage in December), and his medicals will be a focus. Great leader and great fit if healthy.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Najee Harris · RB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿The Bills took a big step forward in 2020, but they need more balance in their offense. The physical three-down runner with talent as a receiver out of the backfield could immediately upgrade not just the running game but the offense overall.

Pick
31
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jaelan Phillips · Edge rusher

School: Miami | Year: Junior (RS)﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


A long-limbed edge rusher with exciting athletic talent and size, Phillips would help bolster a Bucs pass rush that could lose Shaq Barrett and Ndamukong Suh to free agency. Due to a lengthy injury history, his medical reports will garner plenty of attention.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Greg Newsome II · CB

School: Northwestern | Year: Junior

Adept in press-man and zone coverages, Newsome is a long outside corner. He has the ability to tilt contested catches in his favor on both short and deep passes.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Bucky Brooks 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Jets start new era at QB with Justin Fields

The Jaguars, Jets, Falcons, Panthers and Washington Football Team select QBs in Bucky Brooks' first mock draft of 2021.
news

2021 Senior Bowl: Kellen Mond among prospects who bolstered NFL draft stock

Chase Goodbread provides a look at standouts from Saturday's Senior Bowl along with other news and notes from the game.
news

2021 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

Which players helped their 2021 NFL Draft stock the most during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl? Daniel Jeremiah reveals 10 prospects who are on the rise heading into Saturday's game.
news

2021 Senior Bowl notebook: Alabama QB Mac Jones meets with Patriots, Saints, Texans

Chase Goodbread provides news and notes from the final day of Senior Bowl practice. Which potentially QB-needy teams are showing interest in Alabama's Mac Jones?
news

2021 Senior Bowl Day 2: Five stars from practice; game planning with Deshaun Watson

Which 2021 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Senior Bowl Day 2? Daniel Jeremiah and Chase Goodbread provide analysis and notes from Wednesday's practices in Mobile.
news

2021 Senior Bowl Day 1: Five stars from practice; Dolphins' Brian Flores weighs in on DeVonta Smith

Which 2021 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Senior Bowl Day 1? Daniel Jeremiah and Chase Goodbread provide analysis and notes from Tuesday's practices in Mobile.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Heisman winner DeVonta Smith declines height/weight measurements at Senior Bowl

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, declined to be weighed or measured for height at the Reese's Senior Bowl weigh-in on Tuesday morning.
news

List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL on Friday released the list of 98 players granted special eligibility for the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Justin Fields to Lions; plus, a trade!

Daniel Jeremiah updates his mock draft 1.0 in the wake of the news that the Lions intend to begin trade discussions for Matthew Stafford in the weeks ahead. Which QB could fall to Detroit at No. 7, and which team is most likely to land Stafford?
news

The inside story behind Aaron Rodgers' freefall at the 2005 NFL Draft

Everyone knows the story of Aaron Rodgers' long, embarrassing wait in the green room at the 2005 NFL Draft. But did you know the story of how it all went down in the weeks, hours and minutes before the draft even started? Gil Brandt does, and he's here to share it.
news

Ohio State QB Justin Fields announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields announced on Monday that he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW