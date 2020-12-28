Dwayne Haskins' rapid downfall in Washington not just QB's doing

Dwayne Haskins may not go down as one of the worst draft busts in NFL history, but that is largely a matter of only ranking. With his release Monday -- a week after photos surfaced of a mask-less Haskins at a large birthday party, in violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols, and less than 24 hours after he was benched during an abysmal performance Sunday -- Haskins completed a remarkably rapid collapse from local boy made good to profound disappointment and became an indictment of the culture that existed in the Washington Football Team when he was drafted 15th overall just 20 months ago.

Haskins' release was not much of a surprise, only the timing. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy after the party photos emerged -- his second violation of the COVID-19 protocol -- but the Washington Football Team had few other viable options for a starting quarterback last week, with the NFC East championship on the line and ﻿Alex Smith﻿ injured. Still, Haskins struggled mightily in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, turning the ball over three times before getting benched in favor of ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿, who hadn't thrown an NFL pass in two years but performed much better than Haskins when given the chance.

The arc, then, became a familiar one in the NFL. The headaches Haskins was creating off the field were no longer worth putting up with when he wasn't helping on the field. Patience runs out often in the NFL. Rarely, though, does it expire this quickly for a quarterback, especially a first-rounder. Haskins appeared in just seven games this season, with seven interceptions in his last five starts. Washington lost each of those five games, finishing with a 3-10 record over two years with Haskins as the team's starter.

Haskins had been demoted twice to third string within this season, and coach Ron Rivera -- charged with changing and cleansing the culture in a long-toxic organization -- had no ties to Haskins. Haskins was drafted by the previous regime, over the reported objections of the football decision-makers, in part, reports indicated, because Haskins was a favorite of owner Dan Snyder. Haskins went to high school in Maryland with Snyder's son. When Snyder raced down to the locker room in the middle of a game after Haskins got hurt last season, the image of the young quarterback as teacher's pet was set, particularly because neither Rivera nor his predecessor, Jay Gruden, ever sounded enthusiastic about Haskins' play.

Haskins sounded a note of contrition following his release: "I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man and player because of this experience," the quarterback tweeted.