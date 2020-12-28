Dwayne Haskins' rapid downfall in Washington not just QB's doing

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 05:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

Dwayne Haskins may not go down as one of the worst draft busts in NFL history, but that is largely a matter of only ranking. With his release Monday -- a week after photos surfaced of a mask-less Haskins at a large birthday party, in violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols, and less than 24 hours after he was benched during an abysmal performance Sunday -- Haskins completed a remarkably rapid collapse from local boy made good to profound disappointment and became an indictment of the culture that existed in the Washington Football Team when he was drafted 15th overall just 20 months ago.

Haskins' release was not much of a surprise, only the timing. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy after the party photos emerged -- his second violation of the COVID-19 protocol -- but the Washington Football Team had few other viable options for a starting quarterback last week, with the NFC East championship on the line and ﻿Alex Smith﻿ injured. Still, Haskins struggled mightily in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, turning the ball over three times before getting benched in favor of ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿, who hadn't thrown an NFL pass in two years but performed much better than Haskins when given the chance.

The arc, then, became a familiar one in the NFL. The headaches Haskins was creating off the field were no longer worth putting up with when he wasn't helping on the field. Patience runs out often in the NFL. Rarely, though, does it expire this quickly for a quarterback, especially a first-rounder. Haskins appeared in just seven games this season, with seven interceptions in his last five starts. Washington lost each of those five games, finishing with a 3-10 record over two years with Haskins as the team's starter.

Haskins had been demoted twice to third string within this season, and coach Ron Rivera -- charged with changing and cleansing the culture in a long-toxic organization -- had no ties to Haskins. Haskins was drafted by the previous regime, over the reported objections of the football decision-makers, in part, reports indicated, because Haskins was a favorite of owner Dan Snyder. Haskins went to high school in Maryland with Snyder's son. When Snyder raced down to the locker room in the middle of a game after Haskins got hurt last season, the image of the young quarterback as teacher's pet was set, particularly because neither Rivera nor his predecessor, Jay Gruden, ever sounded enthusiastic about Haskins' play.

Haskins sounded a note of contrition following his release: "I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man and player because of this experience," the quarterback tweeted.

Haskins was certainly responsible for much of his demise. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, the former Ohio State quarterback was considered a potential top-10 prospect who had finished third in the 2018 Heisman Trophy vote before declaring for the NFL draft. He was so highly regarded that a segment of fans and media excoriated the New York Giants for selecting Daniel Jones over Haskins. But Haskins' preparation habits were questioned almost immediately in his rookie season, and his breeching of the COVID-19 protocols designed to keep him and his teammates safe and available to play this season suggested that his maturity and leadership skills are badly lacking. That is especially damning for a quarterback, particularly because Washington is surprisingly in position to win the division. His carelessness risked getting himself -- the starting quarterback -- and teammates sick. It was inexcusable and it was impossible to imagine how his career in Washington could survive it. That is all on Haskins.

Still, the Washington organization itself shares in the big-picture blame for Haskins' downfall. Haskins was thrust into circumstances that would have made it difficult for anybody to succeed, and he was operating in a particularly bright spotlight because he was drafted by his hometown team. Washington has embraced and spit out players before -- check in on Robert Griffin III -- and it was hard to miss the whiff of resentment from the coaching staff to Haskins last year and Rivera's reluctance to cast his lot with Haskins this season. Haskins didn't create the difficult culture in Washington, where alliances among decision-makers were created and undone with a frequency that required a flow chart, but he is just the latest example of how the Byzantine politics of the place could undermine individuals and torpedo the football product.

At just 23 years old, the machinations in Washington had to be hard to process for a player who was used to success and stardom. Haskins looked and sounded miserable after Sunday's game. As frustrating as his play and behavior has been, it was impossible not to feel badly about how defeated he appeared to be.

"Definitely the hardest week of my life," Haskins said Sunday night. "I just want to bounce back and move forward and pray and get my life together."

If he does -- frankly, even if he doesn't -- Haskins is certain to get an opportunity, and probably more than one, to resurrect his career elsewhere. He is young and physically gifted and a fresh start might be exactly what Haskins needs, away from the perception that the owner had foisted him on his coaches, and in a place where he can quietly work on his game and grow up.

Washington is, remarkably, still in position to go to the playoffs. That is a credit to both Rivera and Smith, whose own soaring comeback story has been the counterweight to Haskins' decline.

If Washington makes it to the postseason, it will help provide cover for what, the Football Team has to hope, is the final roster fiasco engineered by Snyder's regimes. The dysfunction ran deep for years, and Rivera still has plenty of clean-up work to do, as does Snyder, who has been confronted by a series of allegations of widespread mistreatment of women in his organization.

There is a broader conversation to be had about why the culture of the NFL and its fans promotes more discussion of Haskins' missteps than Snyder's. But it says plenty about a franchise that the shockingly swift failure and exile of one first-round pick can evoke sympathy from another who suffered the same fate:

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL overreactions, Week 16: Ravens' offense not built to win Super Bowl

Is the Baltimore Ravens' offense built to succeed in the wrong century? Should the Pittsburgh Steelers run the ball even less? Brandon Mendoza investigates five overreactions from Week 16.
news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers tightens hold on MVP award with rampage over Titans

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers torched the Tennessee Titans' defense on Sunday night, tossing another four touchdown passes and essentially locking up the MVP award, writes Jeffri Chadiha. 
news

Unpredictable NFC East still undecided heading into Week 17

After Washington fell to the Panthers and the Cowboys eliminated the Eagles, the race for the NFC East crown will be decided in Week 17 -- with three teams still alive and the eventual winner guaranteed to finish with a losing record. Jim Trotter assesses the chaos in the division.
news

Cleveland Browns still have hope despite Week 16 meltdown at New York Jets

Despite troubling signs from the Browns before and during their loss to the Jets, Judy Battista sees reasons for Cleveland to remain hopeful heading into Week 17.
news

Scouting reports on five NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 16

How will Le'Veon Bell fit in as Kansas City's new bell cow? What will the Patriots' secondary look like without Stephon Gilmore? Charley Casserly scouts five notable players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 16.
news

Potential Tua Tagovailoa-Marcus Mariota QB matchup on NFL Saturday would join rare company

If Marcus Mariota starts against Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, it will mark just the sixth time QBs from the same high school have faced off in the NFL. Anthony Holzman-Escareno explains why the matchup goes so much deeper for the two Hawaii passers.
news

NFL execs vote on awards: Who's MVP? Coach of the Year?

Tom Pelissero surveys 22 high-ranking executives on MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and three other top individual honors.
news

New York Jets partnering with four organizations as next step in social justice initiative

The New York Jets are taking the next step in their social justice initiative by providing financial support and other resources to four organizations. Judy Battista details the work it took to get to this point and what these partnerships can accomplish.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 15: Bears must re-sign Mitch Trubisky!

Has Mitchell Trubisky proven he deserves another contract with the Chicago Bears? Brandon Mendoza weighs five overreactions from Week 15.
news

New York Giants legend Roosevelt Brown just one part of Morgan State's rich football history

Scott Pioli explores the story of Pro Football Hall of Fame OT Roosevelt Brown, who nearly slipped through the cracks simply because he attended Morgan State in the 1950s. 
news

Predicting topsy-turvy NFC East with all four teams still alive

In the aftermath of a three-loss Sunday for the NFC East in which only the Cowboys stood victorious, the division remains up for grabs. Jim Trotter weighs in on which team will be left standing atop the pile when the regular season ends. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW