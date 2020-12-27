Around the NFL

Washington benches QB Dwayne Haskins after multi-turnover day in loss to Panthers

Published: Dec 27, 2020 at 06:41 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Dwayne Haskins has been benched with a playoff berth up for grabs.

The second-year quarterback was removed from the game in the fourth quarter Sunday, with Washington trailing Carolina 20-6 and Haskins doing little to help the Football Team's efforts. Washington went on to lose the game, 20-13.

Taylor Heinicke replaced Haskins, who started for the second straight in place of the injured Alex Smith﻿. Heinicke completed 8 of his first 11 passes for 65 yards and finished 12-of-19 for 137 yards and a TD.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said after the game that he stuck with Haskins coming out of halftime due to how he fared in the second half against Seattle in Week 15. When asked what he wanted to see from Haskins moving forward, Rivera simply said: "Just improvement," per team writer Kyle Stackpole.

Rivera also called Heinicke's effort "gutsy" before declining to reveal who would start next week.

"We'll have to see. We'll have to see how Alex (Smith) is doing and go from there," Rivera said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post

Haskins exited with a passing line of 14 of 28 for 154 yards and two interceptions. His 36.9 passer rating underscored a forgettable evening for the signal-caller, who was able to play despite violating COVID-19 protocol during the week, for which his captainship was stripped and he was fined more than half of his weekly salary.

Haskins declined to talk to the media after the loss.

After watching the Giants fall to the Ravens, Washington had chance to secure the NFC East with a win. The Cowboys' 3717 win over the Eagles sets up a dramatic Week 17 scenario with the fate of the division on the line.

Ron Rivera's squad faces another destiny-controlling game when it travels to Philadelphia. A win for Washington would hand them its first NFC East title since 2015.

Related Content

news

Seahawks defeat Rams, clinch first NFC West crown since 2016

For the first time since 2016, the Seattle Seahawks are champions of the NFC West following their victory Sunday over the rival Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert sets new single-season rookie record for TD passes

Baker Mayfield﻿'s rookie standard has been bested. Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert vaulted past Mayfield to set a new NFL single-season rookie record for touchdown passes on Sunday against the Broncos.
news

2020 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Steelers pulled off a phenomenal rally to get past the Colts, the Bears' playoff hopes are alive after beating a Jaguars team look ahead to No. 1 and the Ravens kept on rolling. And plenty more was had on Week 16.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars clinch No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After losing to the Bears by 24 on Sunday, the Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, snapping their tie with the Jets who beat the Browns.
news

Steelers snap losing streak to win AFC North title

Ending a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a dramatic victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched an AFC North title in the process. 
news

Kansas City Chiefs clinch AFC first-round bye, homefield with win over Falcons

The Chiefs clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye with their 17-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their 10th in a row. 
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce sets single-season TE receiving yardage record

With a 31-yard catch against the Falcons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce surpassed George Kittle's 2018 single-season record of 1,377 receiving yards to set a new standard for TEs.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 16 games

Texans OT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ was ruled out against the Bengals after suffering a foot injury. Here are the most notable news stories we've been monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Panthers wear 'Rivera Strong' sweatshirts during pregame vs. Washington 

Ron Rivera and the Panthers had a great run together. On the day they square off as opponents for the first time since Rivera headed to Washington, Carolina is commemorating its former coach.

news

Vic Fangio expected to return as Broncos coach in 2021

Despite another disappointing campaign, Vic Fangio's job is not in danger. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Fangio is expected to return as Broncos coach in 2021.
news

Washington will start Dwayne Haskins at QB vs. Panthers; Alex Smith (calf) not ready

It's ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ time in D.C. for the second time in as many weeks. The second-year Washington QB will start in place of the injured ﻿Alex Smith﻿ against the Carolina Panthers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW