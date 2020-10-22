Around the NFL

Minnesota Vikings trade DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore Ravens

Published: Oct 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Yannick Ngakoue made plenty of offseason noise in order to receive his freedom from the Jaguars in August, and after a quiet start in his new home, he's again on the move.

The Minnesota Vikings are trading Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Minnesota will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022, per Pelissero.

The Vikings sent a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-rounder to the Jaguars for the then-disgruntled Ngakoue less than two weeks before the start of the season. Just six games into that same season, Minnesota has pulled the plug on Ngakoue, shipping him east to Baltimore where he'll join his former fellow Jaguars teammate Calais Campbell﻿.

Ngakoue recorded five sacks in six games in Minnesota but registered a quarterback pressure percentage of just 8.3, a rate that lands around the likes of defensive ends Dante Fowler Jr. and Justin Houston in 2020. Playing on a one-year, $12 million deal that was essentially an experiment to see if it would be worth pursuing a long-term agreement, Ngakoue apparently didn't produce adequate results for the Vikings to consider keeping him.

The pairing with Baltimore is potentially a match made in edge-rushing heaven for Ngakoue, who reunites with Campbell after playing part of his first season without him. Campbell has been slightly more effective than Ngakoue, posting a pressure rate of 9.5 percent and also recording a disruption rate of over 11 percent (Ngakoue's disruption rate landed at 8.9 percent). Anything over 11 percent tends to illustrate a defensive lineman making a consistent impact, which Campbell has managed to do in his age-34 season.

When together, Campbell and Ngakoue are at their best -- especially Ngakoue, who became a turnover-causing machine in Jacksonville while playing on the same defensive front as Campbell. In 2018, Ngakoue finished with a QB pressure rate of 12.9 percent and 61 total disruptions (good for a rate of 14.3 percent). He was even better in 2017, posting a QB pressure rate of 14.7 percent and a disruption rate of 16.4 percent. In that season, Campbell finished with a QB pressure rate of 12.9 percent and 61 total disruptions. The two combined to force nine fumbles.

Baltimore is aiming to recreate such a monster with its acquisition, which is relatively low-risk and costs them even less than what Minnesota had to give up to get Ngakoue. Might this be Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta's latest savvy move? We'll see, but it's clear the Ravens know the time to strike is now.

Related Content

news

Jarvis Landry reveals he's been playing through broken rib since Week 5

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed that he's been playing through a broken rib injury since Week 5.
news

Tyrod Taylor medically cleared following punctured lung

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been medically cleared from his punctured lung, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Keep up with all of Thursday's injury and roster moves, including the Jaguars removing 11 players from the team's reserve/COVID list.
news

Baltimore Ravens plan to sign WR Dez Bryant to practice squad 

The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad if his pending workout goes well and he passes his physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Robert Woods not fretting lack of usage in Rams' offense: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay and OC Kevin O'Connell have shifted the Rams' offense from a pass-first approach to a ground-heavy plan to open 2020.  Wide receiver Robert Woods, whose numbers have been down this season, isn't fretting not seeing as many targets, as long as the Rams find Ws. 
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock embracing 'Darth Vader' role in Week 7 clash vs. Chiefs

﻿Drew Lock﻿ grew up in Missouri as a Kansas City Chiefs fan, with a family that would spend some Sundays at Arrowhead Stadium rooting for their favorite team. Sunday, when Denver hosts K.C. for an AFC West matchup, Lock's family members will trade their red gear for Broncos orange to support the QB.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns' 4-2 record 'has never felt so much like 0-6 before'

Despite the positives that got the Browns to a winning record for the first time since 2014, dark clouds continue to hover over Cleveland after a Week 6 beatdown by the Steelers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield voiced his frustration regarding the team's inconsistent start. 
news

Eagles TE Zach Ertz (ankle) placed on IR, expected to miss 4-6 weeks 

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 loss to the Ravens, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football on Thursday.
news

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: No one way to fix fumbling problems 

The 38-10 blowout loss to Arizona on Monday night wasn't solely on Ezekiel Elliott, but the running back's two lost fumbles changed the complexion of the contest, as the Cardinals turned those turnovers into two TDs. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick on benching in favor of Tua Tagovailoa: 'It was heartbreaking for me'

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been benched plenty of times over his 16-year career. This week's demotion with the Dolphins in favor of Tua Tagovailoa felt different. The 37-year-old QB said he was "shocked" by the news. 
news

Raiders place RT Trent Brown on reserve/COVID-19 list, send all 5 starting OL home

Add the Raiders to the list of teams forced to make adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic. Las Vegas placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL