Around the NFL

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) returning to starting lineup vs. Dolphins

Published: Nov 27, 2020 at 11:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is back in command of the New York Jets' offense.

Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Darnold will start Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Darnold missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, which he aggravated in Week 8. The third-year signal-caller previously missed two games due to a shoulder issue, including the Jets' Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins.

"It's been a good week for Sam," Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "It just looks a lot different from the last time he tried to make a run at going in a game."

In six games started this season, Darnold has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,045 yards, three TDs and 6 INTs.

With the Jets in line for the No. 1 overall pick, Darnold could be starting his final games for New York, unless he goes on a win-streak that pushes Gang Green down the draft board and shows he can still be the future under center.

Sunday's return comes against a stingy Dolphins pass defense that boasts two good corners in ﻿Byron Jones﻿ and ﻿Xavien Howard﻿.

Darnold will benefit from having a healthy receiver corps Sunday in ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿, ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ and rookie ﻿Denzel Mims﻿, who has come on strong in recent weeks.

Gase noted Darnold playing with his starting WRs is a chance for the Jets to "see what maybe it could have been."

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin canceling Friday practice while Steelers wait for word on Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is canceling his team's Friday practice as the club awaits further information regarding its rescheduled Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

The shoulder injury Kyler Murray dealt with in Week 11 shouldn't keep him out Sunday in New England, as Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the team's "expectations are that he'll be ready to go."
news

Washington RB Antonio Gibson shows 'so much potential and ability' with 3-TD day vs. Cowboys

Anyone unaware of ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿'s burgeoning potential got a heaping helping along with their Thanksgiving turkey Thursday afternoon. Washington's rookie RB galloped all over the Cowboys, tallying 115 rushing yards and three TDs.
news

Broncos canceling practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Broncos are canceling practice following a COVID-19 positive test, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. The team confirmed it will be meeting virtually Friday after a player and two staff members tested positive.
news

DeForest Buckner tested positive for COVID-19, to miss Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Colts will battle the Titans for the AFC South lead without ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿. The playmaking defensive tackle, placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, tested positive and will not play Sunday, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Watt's pick-6 jump-started Houston blowout: 'I've never seen J.J. run so damn fast in my life'

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt's pick-6 jump started the team's lethargic play on Thanksgiving. 
news

Terry McLaurin on game-changing tackle: 'It's a different type of mentality'

Down 20-13, the Cowboys' Jaylon Smith intercepted an Alex Smith pass and was destined for pay dirt. Fortunately for Washington, wide receiver Terry McLaurin did his best DK Metcalf impersonation, chasing down the linebacker to prevent the tying score. 
news

Mike McCarthy defends fake punt call in fourth quarter of Cowboys' loss to Washington

With the Cowboys trailing their rivals from Washington by just four points early in the fourth quarter on Thanksgiving, coach Mike McCarthy made what could be the consequential call of the 2020 NFC East race.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per informed sources.
news

Cowboys RT Zack Martin suffers calf injury in loss to Washington

Dallas lost Zack Martin (calf) for most of its Thanksgiving loss to Washington. Martin needed to be helped to the locker room near the end of the first quarter after suffering the injury.
news

Matt Patricia on Lions' future: 'I focus one day at a time. That doesn't change'

A fourth loss in five games has brought Lions coach Matt Patricia's job status into question. Patricia expectedly fielded a number of questions about his future following Detroit's Thanksgiving loss to the Texans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL