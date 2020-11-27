Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) returning to starting lineup vs. Dolphins

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is back in command of the New York Jets' offense.

Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Darnold will start Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Darnold missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, which he aggravated in Week 8. The third-year signal-caller previously missed two games due to a shoulder issue, including the Jets' Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins.

"It's been a good week for Sam," Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "It just looks a lot different from the last time he tried to make a run at going in a game."

In six games started this season, Darnold has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,045 yards, three TDs and 6 INTs.

With the Jets in line for the No. 1 overall pick, Darnold could be starting his final games for New York, unless he goes on a win-streak that pushes Gang Green down the draft board and shows he can still be the future under center.

Sunday's return comes against a stingy Dolphins pass defense that boasts two good corners in ﻿Byron Jones﻿ and ﻿Xavien Howard﻿.

Darnold will benefit from having a healthy receiver corps Sunday in ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿, ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ and rookie ﻿Denzel Mims﻿, who has come on strong in recent weeks.