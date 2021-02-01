Dan Campbell on Lions' future post-Stafford: 'What do we look like in two years?'

The blockbuster trade shipping Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff and three draft picks that shook up the NFL world over the weekend can't be consummated until the new league year opens on March 17.

Making media rounds Sunday, the trade's logistics left new Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell to speak in vague generalities about the agreed-upon swap.

"I know if something went down, we'd be very excited about it," Campbell told Kyle Meinke of MLive. "That's what I would say. But hey man, I think everything we're doing at this point, I think we're going in the right direction, and it's exactly where we need to go."

In the trade, Detroit acquires Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night.

Taking on the $43 million in guarantees on Goff's contract netted the Lions more draft capital than others might have offered.

With a robust market for Stafford, who turns 33 in less than a week, Detroit could have had its pick of the type of package it was looking for in return. Rapoport noted that the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers all made offers. The Broncos and Panthers have top-10 picks this year that could have been in play. Instead, the Lions chose to push their haul down the road a bit.

All signs since the calendar flipped to 2021 indicate the Lions are content with building slowly for the future. Hiring an inexperienced GM known for his draft acumen in Brad Holmes, giving Campbell a six-year contract, and now trading Stafford for future first-round picks underscores the Lions' long-game.

Campbell highlighted that point in his discussion with Meinke.