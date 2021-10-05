NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 5

David Montgomery﻿'s knee injury won't sideline him for the rest of the season. But he'll likely miss the rest of the month.

The Chicago Bears running back is expected to be out 3-5 weeks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Montgomery suffered what NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported was a hyperextended knee near the end of a Week 4 win over the Lions.

It's a significant blow for an offense that looked to have finally found its footing this past weekend. The Bears snapped a two-game losing streak by amassing nearly 200 yards on the ground, with Montgomery tallying 106 of them and two touchdowns. His backup, Damien Williams, ran for 55 yards and a score before suffering a thigh bruise. He is expected to be OK, per Rapoport, and fill in as the starter moving forward.

Montgomery's injury will also put more onus on Chicago's shaky passing game, which remains in flux as coach Matt Nagy deliberates on who will be under center for Week 5 against the Raiders.