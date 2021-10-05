Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 5

Published: Oct 05, 2021 at 10:38 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

David Montgomery﻿'s knee injury won't sideline him for the rest of the season. But he'll likely miss the rest of the month.

The Chicago Bears running back is expected to be out 3-5 weeks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. Montgomery suffered what NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported was a hyperextended knee near the end of a Week 4 win over the Lions.

It's a significant blow for an offense that looked to have finally found its footing this past weekend. The Bears snapped a two-game losing streak by amassing nearly 200 yards on the ground, with Montgomery tallying 106 of them and two touchdowns. His backup, Damien Williams, ran for 55 yards and a score before suffering a thigh bruise. He is expected to be OK, per Rapoport, and fill in as the starter moving forward.

Montgomery's injury will also put more onus on Chicago's shaky passing game, which remains in flux as coach Matt Nagy deliberates on who will be under center for Week 5 against the Raiders.

In other Bears news Tuesday, Chicago traded for Dolphins kick returner Jakeem Grant﻿, Pelissero reported. Miami will receiver a 2023 sixth-round pick in the deal.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Philadelphia Eagles have placed guard ﻿Sua Opeta﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster signings

  • The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Michael Jacobson to the practice squad.

Roster cuts

  • The Indianapolis Colts released tight end David Wells from the practice squad.

Tryouts

Related Content

news

Jaguars owner Shad Khan releases statement on HC Urban Meyer: 'He must regain our trust and respect'

Four weeks into his debut NFL season, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is looking to win more than his first game. Owner Shad Khan said Meyer "must regain our trust and respect" in the aftermath of his actions over the weekend.
news

Bears acquire WR Jakeem Grant in trade with Dolphins

The Bears added more speed to their offense. Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins traded wide receiver ﻿Jakeem Grant﻿ for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The trade thins out a deep receiver corps in Miami while the Dolphins saved a couple million in salary cap space.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay wants to get WR Robert Woods 'more opportunities'

During Sunday's blowout loss to Arizona, Robert Woods caught a garbage-time TD and flipped the ball away. The reaction was viewed as the veteran frustrated by his role in the offense. That's not how Sean McVay saw it. The Rams coach said his WR was simply frustrated by the offensive struggles last week. 
news

Raiders' Derek Carr on Hunter Renfrow's pass breakup: 'That was an amazing play'

Lost amid the mistakes that cost the Las Vegas Raiders in a 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night was the erasure of what would've been one of the biggest among them: a fake punt that ﻿WR Hunter Renfrow﻿ foiled with a defensive play.
news

Baker Mayfield on struggles in win over Vikings: 'I don't know what the hell that was'

Baker Mayfield had a less-than-stellar performance in the Browns' Week 4 win over the Vikings. Even with the W, Mayfield knows he can't perform like that and stack wins.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer ahead of Week 5: 'The reality is the AFC South is within striking distance'

The winless Jaguars aren't out of the division race yet says coach Urban Meyer, who points out his team's improvements in recent weeks and the AFC South's current state of affairs. 
news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa on Derek Carr: 'We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook'

Joey Bosa describes how the Chargers pressure on QB Derek Carr caused the Raiders offense to crumble during L.A.'s Monday night win. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Chargers' win over Raiders on Monday night

Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler led the Chargers offense, and a Derwin James interception sealed the win for the Bolts over the rival Raiders on "Monday Night Football."
news

Jets S Marcus Maye facing charges from February DUI arrest, crash

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing charges stemming from a DUI arrest and crash on Feb. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to Broward County (Fla.) court records. 
news

Raiders-Chargers Monday night delayed due to lightning 

Due to lightning strikes in the area, Monday night's Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game started 35 minutes late. 
news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LT Trent Williams (shoulder) have chance to play in Week 5

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Jimmy Garoppolo's calf injury looks to be a contusion, will be revaluated Wednesday and the veteran QB has a chance to play Sunday against the first-place Arizona Cardinals. LT Trent Williams (shoulder) is day-to-day and also has a chance to play. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW