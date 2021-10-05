Bears acquire WR Jakeem Grant in trade with Dolphins

The Chicago Bears added more speed to their offense.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver Jakeem Grant for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per sources informed of the situation.
The trade thins out a deep receiver corps in Miami while the Dolphins saved a couple million in salary cap space.
Grant has two catches for minus-7 yards in four games this season. The shifty wideout also returns kicks and punts.
Adding Grant could help the Bears fill the void of a shifty playmaker they've lacked with Tarik Cohen beginning the season on the PUP list. With RB David Montgomery expected to miss 3-5 weeks, adding another player who can line up in multiple spots fills a need for the Bears.
Chicago has also failed to find a consistent WR3 alongside Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney this season. Grant could push Marquise Goodwin for snaps and should get a shot at a bigger role in Chicago than he was ever going to see in Miami.