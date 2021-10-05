Around the NFL

Bears acquire WR Jakeem Grant in trade with Dolphins

Published: Oct 05, 2021 at 10:53 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears added more speed to their offense.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver ﻿Jakeem Grant﻿ for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per sources informed of the situation.

The trade thins out a deep receiver corps in Miami while the Dolphins saved a couple million in salary cap space.

Grant has two catches for minus-7 yards in four games this season. The shifty wideout also returns kicks and punts.

Adding Grant could help the Bears fill the void of a shifty playmaker they've lacked with ﻿Tarik Cohen﻿ beginning the season on the PUP list. With RB David Montgomery expected to miss 3-5 weeks, adding another player who can line up in multiple spots fills a need for the Bears.

Chicago has also failed to find a consistent WR3 alongside Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney this season. Grant could push ﻿Marquise Goodwin﻿ for snaps and should get a shot at a bigger role in Chicago than he was ever going to see in Miami.

