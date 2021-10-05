Free-agent LB Jamie Collins heading back to Patriots for third stint 

Jamie Collins is headed to New England. Again.

Collins is set to sign with the Patriots, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, for what will be his third stint with the team.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

It's only been a week since the Detroit Lions released the veteran linebacker after he struggled in new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's system, ultimately losing his starting job to a rookie.

Collins' forthcoming run with the Patriots will be his third in New England. He first came to the Patriots as a second-round draft pick in 2013, and he made a Pro Bowl in his third season. After a stretch of two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Collins made his way back to New England in 2019 before signing with the Lions for 2020.

Detroit appeared to be a nice fit at the time, as Collins was reunited with then-Lions coach Matt Patricia, whom he'd previously played for in New England. Indeed, Collins was central to the Lions' defense last year in making 101 tackles.