Lions release LB Jamie Collins after no trade materializes

Published: Sep 28, 2021 at 04:34 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team would explore a possible trade of linebacker Jamie Collins, but whatever offers might've come, they apparently weren't appealing enough.

The Lions released Collins Tuesday, per the team.

The Lions have turned to rookie ﻿Derrick Barnes﻿ to fill the role vacated by Collins. Barnes made his first start of the season Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and made four stops while playing about half the team's defensive snaps.

The Lions waited through Sunday and Monday to see if Week 3 action would spark any more trade interest in Collins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. When it didn't happen, the team cut the 2015 Pro Bowler loose.

Collins made 101 tackles for the Lions in 2020 under former Lions coach Matt Patricia, for whom Collins played in New England. But he had struggled this season, particularly in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers that spurred Campbell to suggest a move could be in the works. It proved to be Collins' last game in Detroit, as he was not at the Lions practice facility Thursday and was designated inactive Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Mike Tomlin on 1-2 Steelers: 'We're not going to push the panic button'

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in a surprising last place in the AFC North following a lopsided loss to the Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin says now is not the time "to push the panic button."
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 28

Eagles guard ﻿Isaac Seumalo﻿ needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury, Mike Garafolo reports. The sixth-year veteran went down in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. It marks the latest injury for a decimated Philly offensive line.
news

Marlon Mack, Colts mutually agree to seek trade to new team

The Colts and running back Marlon Mack have mutually agreed to seek a trade, as the fifth-year pro has become the odd man out in the club's plans at the position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid returns to work following brief hospital stay

Andy Reid returned to work Tuesday after a health scare briefly put him in the hospital, Tom Pelissero reports. The Chiefs HC was released Monday from The University of Kansas Health System, where he'd been transported immediately after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' defensive issues: 'We have not disrupted the quarterback'

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled on defense to start the season. Head coach Pete Carroll has identified one of the primary issues: the lack of a pass rush.
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman visiting injury-riddled Buccaneers on Tuesday

The reigning Super Bowl champs need help in their secondary, and they're considering a former All-Pro. Richard Sherman is set to visit with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Bruce Arians: Lack of sacks 'biggest thing that disturbs me' about Buccaneers' defense

Entering the season, the Buccaneers secondary was thought to be of more concern than their front seven, but three games in, Bruce Arians is directing his critique toward the latter.
news

Texans plan to put more on rookie QB Davis Mills' plate vs. Bills

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills had just four days to prepare for his first career start. He'll have extra prep time before his second. The added days between games this week provide a chance for Texans coaches to add more to the QB's plate in Week 4 versus the Bills, and that's what they intend to do.
news

Jonnu Smith owns up to poor outing, drop on pick-six: 'I've just got to make that play'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith has struggled through the first three games of the season, most notably in Week 3 against the Saints when a drop directly led to a pick-six.
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'a receiver faking it as a D-back' after third INT of 2021

After a pick-six on a Monday night win over the Eagles, Trevon Diggs has three interceptions in three games into the 2021 season, and the Cowboys CB starting to put the league on notice. 
news

Jalen Hurts takes blame in loss to Cowboys: 'This one's on me'

Jalen Hurts struggled from start to finish in a 41-21 shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, but the Eagles QB is looking to move on while owning up to his mistakes.
