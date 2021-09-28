Lions release LB Jamie Collins after no trade materializes

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team would explore a possible trade of linebacker Jamie Collins, but whatever offers might've come, they apparently weren't appealing enough.

The Lions released Collins Tuesday, per the team.

The Lions have turned to rookie ﻿Derrick Barnes﻿ to fill the role vacated by Collins. Barnes made his first start of the season Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and made four stops while playing about half the team's defensive snaps.

The Lions waited through Sunday and Monday to see if Week 3 action would spark any more trade interest in Collins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. When it didn't happen, the team cut the 2015 Pro Bowler loose.