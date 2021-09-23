Lions HC Dan Campbell confirms team is looking to trade Jamie Collins

As Detroit explores a route to trade Jamie Collins elsewhere, the veteran linebacker is staying home while awaiting word on his next destination.

Collins was not at the team's facility Thursday and the Lions are attempting to find a way to make a change with Collins, coach Dan Campbell told reporters, per The Athletic. Campbell commended the veteran's attitude, but with Detroit in a fluid rebuild and Collins not getting any younger, the Lions are looking to reduce his role in order to give other players more opportunity.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Lions are looking to trade Collins, fielding calls from interested suitors while preparing to insert rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes into the lineup. Campbell said Tuesday he believes Barnes "deserves a shot" to play more, and after an 0-2 start to the season, there's no better time than the present to get Barnes valuable reps.

Barnes has seen few reps to this point, mostly playing special teams in Detroit's first two games. Barnes played five defensive snaps in the Lions' Week 1 loss to the 49ers, recording two tackles before going without a single defensive down played against Green Bay on Monday night.

Collins came to Detroit to join former coach Matt Patricia's team in 2020 as a familiar face to Patricia from their time together in New England. He played in 14 games for the Lions last season, recording 101 tackles, one sack and one interception. Patricia was fired following Detroit's blowout loss to Houston on Thanksgiving last season, eliminating Collins' connection to the staff's New England roots.