NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 4

Justin Fields won his first game in the NFL on Sunday. But he hasn't won the Chicago Bears' starting QB job.

Coach Matt Nagy said the pecking order hasn't changed from a week ago and Andy Dalton will start Week 5 against the Raiders -- if he's available.

"We've gotta see where Andy's at health-wise," Nagy told reporters Monday, adding that he should know better by Wednesday. "When Andy's healthy, he's our starter. Justin's the 2. Nick (Foles) is the 3."

Dalton was inactive for Chicago's win over the Lions and has been sidelined for two-plus games because of a knee injury. Fields rebounded from a rough debut start a week ago by completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards with an interception while guiding a ground-heavy attack to a 24-7 win.

There is comparable concern in the other part of the Bears' backfield coming out the weekend.