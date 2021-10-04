NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 4

Around the NFL

Justin Fields won his first game in the NFL on Sunday. But he hasn't won the Chicago Bears' starting QB job.

Coach Matt Nagy said the pecking order hasn't changed from a week ago and Andy Dalton will start Week 5 against the Raiders -- if he's available.

"We've gotta see where Andy's at health-wise," Nagy told reporters Monday, adding that he should know better by Wednesday. "When Andy's healthy, he's our starter. Justin's the 2. Nick (Foles) is the 3."

Dalton was inactive for Chicago's win over the Lions and has been sidelined for two-plus games because of a knee injury. Fields rebounded from a rough debut start a week ago by completing 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards with an interception while guiding a ground-heavy attack to a 24-7 win.

There is comparable concern in the other part of the Bears' backfield coming out the weekend.

David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns but had to exit early with a knee injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Montgomery is believed to have avoided major injury but did suffer a hyperextension and could miss a few weeks. Moreover, Damien Williams suffered a thigh bruise, per Rapoport. He's expected to be OK and will start while Montgomery is out.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller suffered a broken finger Sunday against the Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Fuller is considered week-to-week.
  • Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic is feared to have suffered a serious pectoral injury Sunday against the Falcons, Rapoport reported. He'll have an MRI on Monday.
  • New England Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral versus the Buccaneers, Rapoport reported. The Pats are awaiting an MRI to confirm.
  • Detroit Lions pass rusher Romeo Okwara is confirmed to have suffered a torn Achilles, per Rapoport.
  • Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II is expected to be OK after leaving Sunday's game against the Ravens with a chest injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport. Coach Vic Fangio said Surtain is day-to-day.
  • Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPNSeattle defensive end Carlos Dunlap suffered a turf toe injury versus the 49ers that will make it hard for him to play Thursday night against the Rams.

Roster signings

  • The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Lawrence Cager to the practice squad.

