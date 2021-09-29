Around the NFL

Nagy noncommittal on Bears' starting QB with Andy Dalton, Justin Fields set to practice through injuries

Published: Sep 29, 2021 at 01:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matt Nagy isn't ready to name a starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears' Week 4 tilt against the Detroit Lions.

The coach reiterated Wednesday that his QB depth remains unchanged: 1. Andy Dalton, 2. Justin Fields, 3. Nick Foles. Nagy added that Sunday's decision would be sorted out when the club has a "clearer picture" of the health of the top two signal-callers.

"As far as the depth chart, that has not changed," Nagy said. "As far as injuries, we're still working through that. And that's where for us ... we've got to know exactly where they're at and that's the whole timing element of these next couple days. For us, we've got to make sure that however that goes it's the best thing for the Bears. And when you start getting injuries into it and you bringing injuries into it, it makes it more it difficult."

Dalton and Fields are both expected to practice in some capacity Wednesday.

Dalton suffered a bone bruise in his knee that was expected to knock the veteran out 1-3 weeks. He missed last week's blowout loss in Cleveland.

Late in Sunday's defeat, Fields suffered a hand injury -- X-rays were negative.

Nagy reiterated several times that health would determine who is under center Sunday against Detroit, noting the strategic advantage of not zeroing in on a starter at this point. The Bears HC took ownership of the Week 3 disaster in which Fields was sacked nine times and the offense generated just one net pass yard.

"He's going to have a lot of different games in his career, and that one was a rough one. And I put that on me," he said. "That's on me for why that went that way. I've got to learn from that. And we've got to learn from that. But I think we have some answers, which is good."

Regardless of who starts under center for the Bears, the coaching staff must be better at devising a game plan to fit the starting QB. Another laid egg, and Nagy & Co. might be looking for new jobs soon.

