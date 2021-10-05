Around the NFL

Chiefs add Josh Gordon to 53-man roster; WR on track to play Sunday

Published: Oct 05, 2021 at 02:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Josh Gordon's latest chance to renew his NFL career looks like it will be this Sunday night.

The Chiefs' new wide receiver was added to the club's 53-man roster Tuesday. He is expected to play in Kansas City's upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid hinted Monday that a decision on Gordon's playing status was in the works, citing his comfort with the team's offense as a factor. The Chiefs play host to the Bills Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Gordon once was one of the NFL's most exciting receivers, but a long-running battle with substance abuse created lengthy interruptions in his pro football career, including six suspensions that cost him three full seasons, including 2020. The league reinstated Gordon, 30, last month, at which point the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad. An All-Pro in 2013, Gordon's last NFL action came in 2019, when he averaged an impressive 15.8 yards per catch on 27 receptions while splitting 11 games between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Gordon's most recent suspension from the league came down in January, and he was released by the Seahawks in March.

If healthy and effective, Gordon could give the Chiefs offense, already plenty explosive, yet another weapon for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes﻿. With Kansas City's defense struggling and about to face the Bills' own star passer in Josh Allen, the extra firepower could come with ideal timing.

