Reid: Chiefs will 'play it by ear' with Josh Gordon, who could be elevated for Week 5 game vs. Bills

Josh Gordon's latest comeback attempt could see his debut as soon as this weekend.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not rule out Gordon potentially participating in Kansas City's Week 5 showdown with Buffalo when speaking with reporters Monday.

"I'm just gonna play it by ear and see how he feels," Reid said, via the Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell. "Really, it's more of a comfort thing with the offense. I don't want to put him in a bad situation out there."

Gordon hasn't played a snap since the 2019 season, sitting out of 2020 due to a suspension received in December of 2019. He was conditionally reinstated and on track to appear in a game in 2020 before a setback in his battle with substance abuse resulted in the NFL rescinding his reinstatement in January.

Gordon was reinstated in late September and signed with the Chiefs' practice squad, where he's spent the last week getting up to speed. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Gordon has impressed in his first week with Kansas City, so much that a promotion to the active roster in Week 5 is not out of the realm of possibility.