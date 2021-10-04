Around the NFL

Reid: Chiefs will 'play it by ear' with Josh Gordon, who could be elevated for Week 5 game vs. Bills

Published: Oct 04, 2021 at 01:36 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Josh Gordon's latest comeback attempt could see his debut as soon as this weekend.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not rule out Gordon potentially participating in Kansas City's Week 5 showdown with Buffalo when speaking with reporters Monday.

"I'm just gonna play it by ear and see how he feels," Reid said, via the Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell. "Really, it's more of a comfort thing with the offense. I don't want to put him in a bad situation out there."

Gordon hasn't played a snap since the 2019 season, sitting out of 2020 due to a suspension received in December of 2019. He was conditionally reinstated and on track to appear in a game in 2020 before a setback in his battle with substance abuse resulted in the NFL rescinding his reinstatement in January.

Gordon was reinstated in late September and signed with the Chiefs' practice squad, where he's spent the last week getting up to speed. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Gordon has impressed in his first week with Kansas City, so much that a promotion to the active roster in Week 5 is not out of the realm of possibility.

It seems as if Reid is thinking the same as the Chiefs prepare to take on the 3-1 Bills. We'll learn later this week whether Gordon is ready to help contribute to an already explosive Chiefs offense.

Related Content

news

Broncos' Fangio blasts Ravens' final play: 'I thought it was (expletive), but I expected that from them'

Vic Fangio remains salty about the Ravens running the ball with three seconds left in the Broncos' 23-7 home loss. Asked Monday about the final play, in which the Ravens called a run to get over 100 yards rushing and tie the NFL record with 43 consecutive games surpassing the century mark, Fangio didn't hold back.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 4

Justin Fields won his first game in the NFL on Sunday. But he hasn't won the Chicago Bears' starting QB job. Coach Matt Nagy said the pecking order hasn't changed from a week ago and Andy Dalton will start Week 5 against the Raiders -- if he's available. 
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologizes for being 'a distraction' after photos, videos go viral

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that he apologized to his team for becoming "a distraction" due to his actions over the weekend.
news

Randall Cobb on 2-TD game in reunion with Aaron Rodgers: 'It's kind of like riding a bike'

Chalk up a W for Aaron Rodgers, wanna-be GM. For the first three weeks of the season, it seemed like Rodgers' insistence that the Packers acquire Randall Cobb was a superfluous waste of money. However, Week 4 told a different story in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers.
news

David Culley on 40-0 loss: Texans offense wouldn't have played well even with 'Joe Montana out there'

The Texans suffered the worst loss in franchise history in Sunday's embarrassing 40-0 wipeout at the hands of the Bills, and any optimism surrounding rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ has quickly evaporated.
news

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson 'was aggressive when he needed to be' in first win with Jets

After imploring Jets rookie Zach Wilson to take the "boring" outlet pass at times, Robert Saleh was pleased with the strides he saw from his young QB in New York's win over Tennessee.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: '100% my call' to go for rushing record instead of kneeling out win 

After an interception with three seconds remaining, the Ravens didn't perform the perfunctory kneels. Instead, ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ ran to the left edge before sliding down after earning five yards. 
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on play in loss: 'We don't really do moral victories. Those are always forgotten'

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones played well on the rain-soaked night, tossing for chunk gains against heavy blitzes, getting the ball out quick and knowing where the open man would be.
news

Bill Belichick didn't 'really' think about going for it before Nick Folk's missed field goal

A game overflowing with hype very much came down to fourth-and-3 from the Buccaneers' 37-yard line with 59 seconds to go and the Patriots trailing, 19-17. Bill Belichick decided to go for a 56-yard field goal in the rain that missed and after the game said he didn't "really" think about going for it. 
news

Tom Brady becomes NFL's all-time passing yards leader 

Amid all the histrionics of perhaps the most anticipated homecoming in NFL history, Tom Brady became the league's all-time leader in passing yardage.
news

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' two INTs continues streak; fourth-quarter absence result of back tightness

Trevon Diggs' two interceptions on Sunday aided the Cowboys' 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers and continues a tremendous start for the second-year cornerback. 
