Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

Published: Oct 11, 2021 at 11:53 PM
A week after maintaining their streak of 100-yard showings in newsworthy fashion, the Baltimore Ravens' rushing prowess fell short of taking history all for their own.

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards came to a close on Monday night, but they got a victory in resounding fashion as Lamar Jackson set a career-high with 442 yards passing to propel Baltimore past the Indianapolis Colts, 31-25, in overtime.

The Ravens' streak of consecutive 100-yard games ended at 43 and remains tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers of 1974-1977. Baltimore had just 86 yards rushing, led by Jackson's 62 yards on 16 carries.

For Jackson, who learned the streak was snapped just minutes after the finish, the win was all that mattered.

"We ain't get it? It's all good -- we got the victory," Jackson said in his ESPN postgame interview. "I'm good with that."

Baltimore tying the historic rushing standard was established only after it kept the streak going with 102 yards in Week 4 against the Broncos. Those final yards came after the Ravens had already locked up a win and instead of kneeling it out. Denver head coach Vic Fangio was no fan of John Harbaugh's squad going for the record-tying mark.

Now, the Ravens will share the record with the Steelers, but they're moving forward this season with a 4-1 record.

