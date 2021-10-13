NFL QB Index, Week 6: Justin Herbert coming for No. 1 spot; Zach Wilson looks lost

2021 stats: 5 games | 67.1 pct | 1,576 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 13 pass TD | 3 INT | 60 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble





The wildest aspect of Herbert putting up 47 on the Browns is that he didn't have to do that much. I graded him similarly in two other starts this year, with Joe Lombardi's play calling, the Chargers' running game and excellent plays by his teammates doing much of the heavy lifting. With that said, there isn't a quarterback I trust more now to throw 30 yards downfield while outside of the pocket or a quarterback more likely to hit a fourth-and-long. The previous sentence is proof that Herbert and the Bolts are playing football from the future and it's on the rest of the league to catch up.