NFL QB Index, Week 11: Mac Jones just keeps rising, while Dak Prescott reclaims the No. 1 spot

2021 stats: 10 games | 62.2 pct | 2,159 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 13 pass TD | 5 INT | 547 rush yds | 5 rush TD | 6 fumbles





Calling a designed run for Hurts on the first play against the Broncos was a statement of intent. The Eagles have run for more than they've thrown in each of their last three games, averaging 212 rushing yards behind their mammoth line. Hurts is the key to it all, with some terrific throws from the pocket and out of structure against Denver in the first half. It's as if Philadelphia's coaching staff finally started running an offense around Hurts' strengths, rather than the scheme they wanted to run in camp. It took a while to get here, but the Eagles at their best look like the 2019-2020 Ravens lite.