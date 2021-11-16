Tua Tagovailoa's moment to prove he's the Dolphins' franchise QB is now

"I don't know if Miami has made up their mind about Tua, but the next two months are important for him to show the league he can be a guy you can win football games with," former NFL QB and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said last week, before the game against the Ravens. "That means winning the game in the fourth quarter. Then you can elevate to a guy that you win because of, but there's only a small handful of those guys."

Orlovsky said he'd watched every Tagovailoa snap this year heading into Week 10 and noted that he's starting to see some of the playmaking ability he displayed at Alabama return, particularly suddenness and movement in the pocket and pop on his intermediate throws, signaling that he's healthier.

That growth is shown in the numbers, where he ranks 17th in QBR this season (out of 33 eligible QBs), ahead of Seattle's Russell Wilson and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, among others. He ranked 26th of 33 last season.

Orlovsky sees two areas where Tagovailoa needs to show improvement: decision-making -- he's had an uptick in interceptions -- and frequency of throwing the deep ball. Tagovailoa has attempted deep passes at the third-lowest rate (8%) among 27 QBs with 400-plus attempts since 2020, per Next Gen Stats.

Mike Locksley, now Maryland's head coach, was Alabama's offensive coordinator in Tagovailoa's last season as a healthy, full-time starter (2018). He told me "point guard" is the best description for the former Tide star when he's at his best, and that Alabama coaches focused on adjusting to his natural skill set by "limiting the confusion."

"We wanted to be very clear. We wanted to eliminate the gray. With his field vision, he sees things before it happens. The less ambiguous and gray things are, the more he can be decisive," Locksley said. "He had a starting point and ending point in how the read and progression started. The more certainty he has, the more accurate, comfortable and confident he is."

Several times this year, the Dolphins have put Tagovailoa in a place where he might have been at a disadvantage compared to his QB counterparts. One example is the offensive system, which has already switched its play-caller setup this year, from Charlie Frye having a central role to now George Godsey having the sole responsibility, sources say. Tagovailoa has had three QB instructors and three offensive coordinators in 18 months.

Another example is the offensive line, which has allowed the most QB pressures in the league (145), per NGS, with six different starting combinations. They also have the NFL's worst rushing offense, averaging just 73.6 yards per game. Finally, the offseason infusion of receiving talent hasn't paid off quite as expected. Top free-agent signing Will Fuller is expected to miss his ninth game of the year (and his seventh straight) Sunday due to a broken finger, while incumbent starter DeVante Parker was placed on IR two weeks ago with a hamstring injury.