Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to resume starting role vs. Jets in Week 11

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s entry into Miami's stunning Thursday night win over Baltimore wasn't a one-off.

Tagovailoa will start for the Dolphins in Week 11, coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday.

Tagovailoa dressed and was available in case of emergency for the Dolphins, who played Week 9 without the second-year passer due to a finger injury. ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ again started in place of Tagovailoa on the short week, but a knee injury knocked him out of the action early in the third quarter.

Emergency arrived, prompting the insertion of Tagovailoa. The quarterback completed 8 of 13 passes for 158 yards in relief of Brissett, helping put the Dolphins in position to extend their lead over the Ravens and capping the evening's shocking result with a touchdown run from a yard out.

Tagovailoa has had a tumultuous second NFL season that has included two separate injuries costing him multiple games, as well as persistent rumors of Miami working on a deal for Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. In less than two full seasons, Tagovailoa has been subjected to enough criticism and uncertainty to fill five years, if not more, and yet he remains at the ready to battle through another ailment.