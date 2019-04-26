Cardinals trade QB Josh Rosen to Dolphins for picks

Rosen's rookie season in Arizona had more than its share of ups and down, as the Cardinals struggled en route to a 3-13 record, which led to the firing of head coach Steve Wilks. Rosen finished the year appearing in 14 games with 13 starts, completing 217 of 393 passes (55.2 percent) for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. He was sacked 45 times and posted a 66.7 passer rating.