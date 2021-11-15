Around the NFL

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater explains poor tackle attempt on Darius Slay's TD return

Published: Nov 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is facing heat after a futile tackle attempt proved costly in a 30-13 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Broncos were driving, down seven points deep in the third quarter, facing a fourth-and-1 from the 23-yard line. Melvin Gordon took the handoff and plowed into bodies. The running back coughed up the ball, which was picked up by Eagles corner Darius Slay﻿.

Slay weaved through Denver players for an 83-yard touchdown that put the Eagles up two scores, effectively ending any Broncos comeback bid.

Replays showed Bridgewater in a position possibly to make a TD-saving tackle near midfield, but the QB did little to slow Slay. After the game, Bridgewater, who has dealt with career-altering injuries, said the lack of a tackle attempt wasn't a business decision.

"I just tried to force the ball back" to the middle of the field, Bridgewater said, per Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post. "When you sit in a team meeting and watch Coach put up plays throughout the league and two-minute situations and different things, our defense has guys running toward the sideline. We always say: 'The sideline is your friend.' I tried to force the ball back. That's all I tried to do right there."

The explanation will likely leave Broncos fans shaking their heads, as Bridgewater was between Slay and the sideline. The QB didn't even force Slay to break stride as he galloped into open space.

The entire sequence, from another failure in scoring position to Gordon's fumble to Bridgewater's poor maneuver, summed up a disappointing day for a Broncos team that fell to 5-5 and last place in the AFC West.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 15

Baker Mayfield missed the end of Sunday's blowout loss in Foxborough, but the Browns quarterback likely won't be out of action much longer.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered mild MCL sprain vs. Seahawks, expected to miss 1-2 weeks

Green Bay will be without Aaron Jones for its next game but, based on the results of Monday's MRI, the team could welcome the star RB back sooner than initially feared.
news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers finally scores first TD of NFL career in win over Browns

The streak is finally over. ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿ caught the first touchdown of his three-year career Sunday in Foxborough. He entered Week 10 with 1,522 career receiving yards, the most by any player with zero TD catches in NFL history.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf to be evaluated for likely fine, not suspension, following Week 10 ejection

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf could receive a fine after getting ejected late in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
news

Russell Wilson says surgically-repaired finger 'felt fine,' cites 'two bad plays' as keys to loss vs. Packers

On a night in which another of Russell Wilson's standout streaks was broken, the Seahawks QB cited a couple bad plays -- and not his surgically-repaired finger -- as the catalyst for Seattle's Week 10 loss to the Packers.
news

Andy Reid marvels at NFL's 'ridiculous' parity as Chiefs take lead in AFC West

after back-to-back unimpressive victories, Sunday's blowout road win finally looked like the K.C. offense we're used to seeing, rather than the hiccupy operation it had been the previous three games.
news

Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris 'didn't even know you could tie' following 16-16 game vs. Lions

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris wasn't the only one who apparently wasn't aware ties were possible. 
news

Bruce Arians after Buccaneers' loss to Washington: 'We're a very dumb football team'

After Tampa Bay's 29-19 loss to Washington, Bruce Arians didn't hold back, ripping his team for its lack of execution and penalties incurred. "The stupidity has to go away," the Bucs head coach said.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-49ers

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down four things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
news

Aaron Rodgers 'a little misty' upon his Packers return

After missing Week 9's game due to contracting COVID-19, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his emotional return to the field.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones believed to have suffered MCL sprain in win vs. Seahawks

Packers RB Aaron Jones sustained a knee injury in the third quarter against the Seahawks and did not return.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW