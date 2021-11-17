Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins; Zach Wilson still 'not 100%'

Mike White's run as the New York Jets' starting quarterback, for now, has come to an end.

"Miami's got a dynamic coverage system, with all the different coverages they run," Saleh told reporters. "Joe's been there, done that. He's a steadying experience that we felt would put us in the best position to win. This is why we brought in Joe, for situations like this."

Saleh added that won't have a short leash this weekend and White will serve as New York's backup.

The Jets traded a 2022 conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Flacco last month, following Wilson's injury. The pick will become a fifth-rounder if Flacco plays at least 50 percent of the snaps in four games for the Jets, per Rapoport.

At the time of the trade, however, White was the choice to start, as Flacco missed practice on a personal leave and did not join the Jets until the Friday of his first week with the team. Flacco, who made four starts for the Jets last season, relieved White at the end of a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, completing all three of his passes, one for a touchdown.

The Eagles signed Flacco to a one-year free-agent contract in March.

After waiting three years for his first NFL action, White replaced Wilson to finish the Jets' 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 7, and threw for a touchdown on his first career pass attempt. A week later, he led the Jets to their second win of the season, a 34-31 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards. The 2018 fifth-round pick was overwhelmed Sunday in a 45-17 loss to the Bills, however, throwing four interceptions.

Saleh added that Wilson will be limited in practice Wednesday and is "day to day."