Lions QB Jared Goff's status for Week 11 vs. Browns uncertain following oblique injury

The Detroit Lions might have to turn to a backup quarterback in search of their first win of the season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Starting quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ sustained an oblique injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, limiting his effectiveness in a 16-16 tie. The coaching staff wants to see how well Goff can throw by Wednesday's practice, and whether he can use his core muscles in doing so, before determining his status for the Browns game, NFL Network's Tom Pelisser reported on Wednesday's NFL Now.

If Goff is ineffective, he could miss a game or two and the club would likely start David Blough, according to Pelissero.

Goff hasn't missed a start this season, but he has been largely ineffective for the 0-8-1 Lions, calling his status as a starter into question. Coach Dan Campbell said Goff needed to "step up more" following a 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season. On Monday, however, Campbell said Goff gave the Lions their best chance to win and lamented poor pass protection as a reason for his struggles, per the Detroit Free Press.

Goff threw for just 112 yards without a touchdown pass and took four sacks against the Steelers. For the season, he's thrown just eight touchdown passes in nine games, and only one in his last five.

If his play doesn't give way to Blough, however, his injury might.