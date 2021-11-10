NFL QB Index, Week 10: Tom Brady reclaims No. 1 spot; Matt Ryan enters top 10

2021 stats: 9 games | 61.5 pct | 1,981 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 11 pass TD | 4 INT | 494 rush yds | 5 rush TD | 5 fumbles





Less is more for Hurts, at least over the last two weeks. A smaller number of dropbacks led to more on-target intermediate strikes to DeVonta Smith against the Chargers in the best start of his career. More rushing attempts, however, is just more. Hurts is now 13th in the NFL in rushing yards, ahead of notable running backs like Austin Ekeler and James Conner﻿. Only Lamar Jackson and Nick Chubb have a higher yards-per-carry average. And the last two weeks have allowed the Eagles' offense to climb to 14th in EPA. In other words, the Jalen Hurts offense is working pretty well.