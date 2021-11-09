Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns backfield will be questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Both backs are vaccinated, so they aren't immediately ruled out for Week 10. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play.

ESPN first reported the news.

If Chubb, the engine of the Cleveland offense, can't play Sunday in New England, it would be a massive blow to the run-heavy Browns club. Chubb missed two games earlier this season due to a calf injury. In Sunday's win over Cincinnati, the back powered for 137 yards and two TDs on just 14 carries (9.79 YPA).

With Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve and backup John Kelly placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, D'Ernest Johnson is currently the only healthy running back on the roster.