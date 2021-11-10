Around the NFL

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) likely to miss several weeks

Published: Nov 09, 2021 at 07:12 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

It remains to be seen whether Sam Darnold's worst performance of the season results in a benching for the Carolina Panthers quarterback, but for now, an injury has done it just the same.

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after tests revealed that Darnold has a crack in his shoulder scapula in his throwing arm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Darnold is expected to miss several weeks as he looks to heal from an incomplete fracture, Rapoport added.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Darnold, who sustained the shoulder injury and was placed in concussion protocol after a Week 8 win over the Falcons. Atlanta linebacker Foye Oluokun crushed Darnold on a second-half hit that loosened the quarterback's helmet, resulting in his removal from the game and more than likely, per Rapoport, causing the shoulder injury, as well.

Darnold was limited in practice throughout last week and was listed as questionable to play against the New England Patriots; he ultimately played, but his performance suggested he probably shouldn't have. Darnold threw three interceptions, including a 88-yard housing by cornerback J.C. Jackson, and completed just 16 of 33 passes in a 24-6 loss.

After early season signs of effectiveness, Darnold has regressed with 10 interceptions over his last six games for a 4-5 team that won just once over that stretch. After the Patriots loss, Panthers coach Matt Rhule would not commit to Darnold as the team's starter going forward.

"That wasn't good enough from the quarterback position," Rhule said Monday, per the Charlotte Observer. "We had guys open with some opportunities that we weren't able to connect on. Too many batted balls that can't happen at this level. And then obviously, three giveaways. I think when you look at our season, when we protect the football, we've had a chance to win."

Rhule has been supportive of Darnold as the starter throughout the season until now, so if Walker is effective going forward, it could be his job to lose even after Darnold's injuries heal. Walker draws a tough assignment for his first start of the season, and his second-career start, Sunday on the road against the 8-1 Cardinals.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for comments about COVID-19 vaccination status

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's had time to reflect on his Friday comments and acknowledged that his characterization of being "immunized" in August was perceived to be misleading.
news

Odell Beckham clears waivers, becomes free agent

A day removed from being waived by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham has cleared waivers and is open to sign with any NFL club he chooses. 
news

Former Pro Bowl RB Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA star Deron Williams in heavyweight boxing match

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, will take on retired NBA standout Deron Williams in a heavyweight match on Saturday, Dec. 18. The two boxing neophytes are the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, as part of a Showtime pay-per-view event that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to make his next start. Coach Brian Flores said the second-year QB's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision.
news

Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

The Browns backfield will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Running backs ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. Both backs were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

Cassius Marsh, who was called for taunting after a crucial sack in Chicago's loss to Pittsburgh, said he wasn't taunting and that he was "hip-checked" by referee Tony Corrente. 
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson's early return 'a remarkable story of recovery'

Russell Wilson missed the first three starts of his career due to injury. He wasn't about to make it four. The Seahawks QB underwent surgery to repair a finger injured in Week 5. The initial timeline suggested at least a six-week absence. Wilson is back after just four on the shelf, leaving coach Pete Carroll in awe.
news

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the  Bears.
news

Browns guard Wyatt Teller signs four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

The Browns have locked up guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ for the long haul. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Bears 'left me too much time' to earn game-winning field goal

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger recounts a drive that led to a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell in Monday night's win over the Bears.
news

Justin Fields shines late in Bears' loss to Steelers

The Bears' offense was stagnant through the first three quarters before Fields flashed the skills that have breathed excitement into the franchise since he was drafted. He also showed that he's learning and maturing and growing into the franchise quarterback Chicago hopes he will become. 
