NFL QB Index, Week 13: Lamar Jackson vexes; Russell Wilson tumbles

2021 stats: 10 games | 64.2 pct | 2,612 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 15 pass TD | 12 INT | 707 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 5 fumbles





I don't know what to do with Lamar in these rankings. No quarterback is more integral in facilitating everything his offense accomplishes. Even in his worst games, like on Sunday night, Jackson makes a few ridiculous plays to help his team win. He's top 10 in rushing yards and third in yards per carry.





He also has thrown for seven touchdowns with nine picks, while taking 17 sacks, over his past five games. He's topped 7.0 YPA in a game once in that span. The Ravens have scored 17 points or less in three of those games. This is an extended slump that I expect Lamar will escape like so many would-be tacklers.