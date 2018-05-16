ATN Podcast: Dalton Scale: How do QBs measure up?

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- weigh in on audio clip consuming the nation -- the Laurel or Yanny debate (2:00). The heroes then take a look at the current QBs in the league and how they measure up on The Dalton Scale (6:00). Where does Derek Carr rank (18:00), is Tyrod Taylor ahead or behind Dalton (24:00), how do the top rookie QBs compare to the Red Rifle (32:33) and more.
LISTEN to the episode here:
SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:
![Listen on Google Play Music](https://playmusic.app.goo.gl/?ibi=com.google.PlayMusic&isi=691797987&ius=googleplaymusic&apn=com.google.android.music&link=https://play.google.com/music/m/Iexqrnb45uhlzambssxeqz6nbka?t%3DAroundtheNFL%26pcampaignid%3DMKT-na-all-co-pr-mu-pod-16)