Sean Payton on whether QB Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill will start vs. Cowboys: 'We'll see'

Who will start under center for the Saints on Thursday Night Football?

With New Orleans less than two days away from taking the field for a showdown with Dallas, the answer to that question remains a mystery as Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill continue to wait in the wings.

Rather than show his hand Tuesday, Saints coach Sean Payton decided to further add to the suspense, telling reporters, "We'll see" when asked to provide some clarity.

Payton's aloof answer did come with a noteworthy caveat, though, as Payton noted that he wants to see how Hill, who is currently dealing with an injured foot, looks during Wednesday's practice. The 31-year-old was listed as a full participant on Monday and Tuesday.

Hill later shared during his media availability that he'd feel healthy enough to play if the game were tonight, an indication that the stars could be aligning for him to make his first start at QB since Week 11, 2020 versus the Falcons. The Saints won that game, 24-9.

As previously reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints gave Hill first-team duties this week over Siemian -- the starter since Jameis Winston (torn ACL) went down in Week 8 -- but the decision to start him will come down to his health.

The Saints are in the midst of a four-game skid since Siemian stepped in to guide New Orleans to a win over Tampa, and making a change could bring some much needed energy to an ailing offense.

Hill's insertion in the lineup would also help a run game that sorely missed both Alvin Kamara (knee) and Mark Ingram (knee) in Week 12. Ingram looks in line to return after practicing in full this week, saying Tuesday, "It sucks having to sit out and watch, but I'm healthy, I feel good and ready to go this week." Kamara remained limited.