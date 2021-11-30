Around the NFL

Sean Payton on whether QB Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill will start vs. Cowboys: 'We'll see'

Published: Nov 30, 2021 at 04:45 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Who will start under center for the Saints on Thursday Night Football?

With New Orleans less than two days away from taking the field for a showdown with Dallas, the answer to that question remains a mystery as Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill continue to wait in the wings.

Rather than show his hand Tuesday, Saints coach Sean Payton decided to further add to the suspense, telling reporters, "We'll see" when asked to provide some clarity.

Payton's aloof answer did come with a noteworthy caveat, though, as Payton noted that he wants to see how Hill, who is currently dealing with an injured foot, looks during Wednesday's practice. The 31-year-old was listed as a full participant on Monday and Tuesday.

Hill later shared during his media availability that he'd feel healthy enough to play if the game were tonight, an indication that the stars could be aligning for him to make his first start at QB since Week 11, 2020 versus the Falcons. The Saints won that game, 24-9.

As previously reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints gave Hill first-team duties this week over Siemian -- the starter since Jameis Winston (torn ACL) went down in Week 8 -- but the decision to start him will come down to his health.

The Saints are in the midst of a four-game skid since Siemian stepped in to guide New Orleans to a win over Tampa, and making a change could bring some much needed energy to an ailing offense.

Hill's insertion in the lineup would also help a run game that sorely missed both Alvin Kamara (knee) and Mark Ingram (knee) in Week 12. Ingram looks in line to return after practicing in full this week, saying Tuesday, "It sucks having to sit out and watch, but I'm healthy, I feel good and ready to go this week." Kamara remained limited.

If Hill remains a question mark prior to Thursday, the answer to a question Saints fans are eagerly waiting to hear may not come until gameday. Wednesday should provide a significant peek into where things might be headed.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones dealing with neck strain, status for Week 13 TBD

Ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the red-hot Dolphins, the reeling Giants are suddenly facing a noteworthy situation under center.
news

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on Notre Dame job opening: 'I'm not a candidate'

Urban Meyer has had an awfully rough go in his first year coaching in the NFL, but not even an opening at Notre Dame would lure him away from trying to fix all that ails the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyer ended any such speculation Tuesday that he might be a candidate for the Notre Dame job
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to 'reassess' toe surgery decision next week

Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan on undergoing surgery to repair his fractured toe during the Packers' bye week this week. Rodgers said Tuesday that they're hoping to avoid a procedure at this time.
news

Mike Tomlin: 'It's put up and shut up time' for reeling Steelers

On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals that relegated the Pittsburgh Steelers to a .500 record, coach Mike Tomlin believes the time has come for a shake-up. He's frustrated, he's determined, and changes are apparently on the way.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 30

Sunday's Panthers loss to the Dolphins might've been Donte Jackson's last game with the club. Jackson has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.
news

NFL flexes 49ers-Bengals in Week 14, Packers-Ravens in Week 15

The NFL on Tuesday announced slight schedule changes to Weeks 14 and 15 involving potential playoff teams.
news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence expected to play vs. Saints; WR Amari Cooper TBD

The Cowboys hope to add a key playmaker on each side of the ball -- WR ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and DE ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ -- when they play against the Saints on Thursday night.
news

Joe Judge expects Giants offense to have 'a little bit of evolution' moving forward under Freddie Kitchens

The Giants' offense didn't look markedly different against the Eagles in Week 12, with Freddie Kitchens taking over after Jason Garrett was fired. After a short week to prepare, Giants HC Joe Judge expects more changes to come as the season progresses into December.
news

Browns rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shines in loss to Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Sure, things in Cleveland might be collapsing right now, but did you watch ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ on Sunday night? The Browns rookie took care of Lamar Jackson in their first meeting.
news

Russell Wilson on WR Metcalf's one-catch night: 'I think obviously we need to get DK the football'

Seahawks WR ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ saw nary an oblong pigskin flutter his way during the first half of Monday night's loss. The big-play receiver earned just one catch on four targets for 13 yards on a woeful night.  
news

Jonathan Allen: Washington 'can't get complacent' amid three-game win streak

After Monday night's win over the Seahawks, Washington is in playoff contention after its third consecutive win, but the team isn't becoming complacent entering their bye week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW