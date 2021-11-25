Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb out for Thanksgiving tilt vs. Raiders

﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ returned to practice this week, but will not return to the field for the Dallas Cowboys.

Lamb will be out for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported.

After suffering a concussion in the Cowboys' Sunday loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamb missed practice Monday and Tuesday, but returned in a limited capacity on Wednesday and was trending in the right direction. Ultimately, the Cowboys are being cautious with Lamb, Slater reported.

Now, the Cowboys will be looking for the likes of Ced Wilson and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ to step up.

With ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ out for a second game in a row due to a positive COVID-19 test, Lamb's absence bodes even larger for the Dallas offense and quarterback Dak Prescott.