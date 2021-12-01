Around the NFL

Giants HC Joe Judge not ruling QB Daniel Jones (neck) out for Week 13

Published: Dec 01, 2021 at 11:37 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

There is hope for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to start on Sunday, after all.

The third-year pro is dealing with a neck strain, but Giants coach Joe Judge said Jones will practice Wednesday and for the rest of the week, and did not rule him out for Sunday's road game at the Miami Dolphins, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Judge added that there is no current concern that Jones' injury could be season-ending.

The Giants were preparing to start Mike Glennon in place of Jones as of Tuesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and the club signed Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills practice squad to add depth. Judge said it's possible Fromm could be activated as quickly as Sunday.

Jones suffered the neck injury on the Giants' opening possession in last week's 13-7 win over the Eagles, but played through the pain. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown for the game, but with struggles on third down (3 for 12) and a lackluster rushing attack, it was the Giants' defense that delivered the win.

It's been an injury-riddled season for the 4-7 Giants, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, and Jones' injury is just the latest setback for the NFC East's last-place team. If Jones is unable to play Sunday, it will mark his first missed start of the year. He's completed 232 of 361 passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season.

Glennon hasn't played since throwing a pair of interceptions in a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, when he replaced Jones due to a concussion.

