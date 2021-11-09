Overreactions at halfway point of 2021 NFL season: Cooper Kupp is now elite

Last year, Chase's former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson , had a monster debut with the Vikings, totaling 1,400 receiving yards, which is a Super Bowl-era rookie record. So he was a lock to win OROY, right? Not so. The other Justin, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert , picked up that honor while setting his own rookie record, with 31 passing touchdowns. Note also that in the previous 10 seasons, a quarterback has won Offensive Rookie of the Year five times ( Cam Newton in 2011, Robert Griffin III in 2012, Dak Prescott in 2016, Kyler Murray in 2019 and Herbert), while only one wide receiver ( Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014) won in that span. This award appears to be a quarterback's to lose -- and Mac Jones is setting himself up to claim it.

The 15th overall draft pick has led the Patriots to a winning record (5-4) and a place squarely in the playoff picture. Jones is just the third rookie since the 1970 merger to win at least five games and total 10-plus passing TDs and 2,000-plus passing yards in his first nine career games. The other two players to do so were the Cowboys' Prescott in 2016 and Andrew Luck with the Colts in 2012, both of whom went on to earn this individual honor and took their teams to the playoffs. With the Pats at 4-0 in away games, Jones is also just the third rookie to win his first four career road starts, joining Prescott (again) and Ben Roethlisberger (with the Steelers in 2004). Both of whom ... you guessed it, won OROY and made the playoffs.