NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Tom Brady No. 1 at midseason

Chase has been humbled over the last two weeks, posting just 32 receiving yards against the Browns in Week 9 and 49 vs. the Jets in Week 8 (his two lowest totals of the season). The Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner needs to return to being the impact player he was in the first seven games of the year.





Weeks 1-7: 107.7 rec. ypg (third in NFL), six rec. TD (T-fourth in NFL)

Weeks 8-9: 40.5 rec. ypg, one rec. TD